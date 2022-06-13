Bia Haddad wins Nottingham WTA, breaks 54-year-old taboo and makes history for Brazilian tennis

Bia Haddad defeated Alison Riske and won the WTA in Nottingham this Sunday (12), in the best result of her career

Bia Haddad made history for the sneakers Brazilian this Sunday (12)!

In an exciting game, the São Paulo beat the North American Alison RiskeNo. 40 of the ranking world championship, by 2 sets to 1, with partials of 6/4, 1/6 and 6/3, and won the title of Nottingham WTAin England.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now.

The match was broadcast live on ESPN at the Star+.

With this Sunday’s result, Bia ends a 54-year fast for “brazuca” tennis, as a Brazilian has not won a professional tournament on grass since the legendary Maria Esther Buenoin 1968.

The title in Nottingham is the most important of the Brazilian’s career and will make the tennis player enter for the 1st time in the top-40 of ranking of the WTA as soon as the list is updated – currently she is in 48th place.

It is worth remembering that she still has a chance to be champion in doubles, as she plays alongside the Chinese Shuai Zhang against the american Caroline Dolehide and the romanian Monica Niculescuthis Sunday.

Beatriz Haddad Maia celebrates winning the WTA Nottingham title Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

“It’s crazy! I never thought my first title would be on grass. I’m very happy to win this victory here, England will definitely stay in my heart”, celebrated Bia.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“I spent more time than ever on grass this week, in Brazil we play more on clay and hard courts,” he added.

This was the 2nd WTA 250 tournament final in Beatriz’s career. Previously, she made the decision in Seoul in 2017, but took runner-up.

It is worth remembering that, in the title campaign in Nottingham, Bia had to go through the Greek Maria Sakkariwhich is the current 5th placed from ranking world.