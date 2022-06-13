Binance Domain in Brazil at Risk with Rules Voting – Money Times

the domain of Binance in the negotiation of cryptocurrencies at the Brazil is at risk because of the rules that are about to be voted on in the Congress and that would force the company to open a local unit and comply with a series of new regulations.

With a market share of around 74%, Binance in Brazil offers lower trading fees to clients in part due to regulatory advantages. The proposal that can go to plenary in the Chamber should change that and increase costs for the company, according to Bernardo Srur, director of the ABCripto sector association.

“Binance can charge less because it doesn’t pay taxes in Brazil and doesn’t have many expenses to comply with local rules that require reporting on customers, including on taxes and suspicious transactions that may be linked to money laundering or fraud.” said Srur in an interview.

Binance accounted for an average of 74% of cryptocurrency trading in reais in the first five months of the year, according to data compiled by Livecoins, which does not include exchange-traded funds, so-called ETFs, and is based on information provided by exchanges.

O Bitcoin Market, who has the SoftBank as an investor, it accounts for almost 5%. The total traded reached BRL 62.6 billion, 43% less than in the last five months of 2021.

Binance’s highest trading fee is 0.1%, while Bitcoin Market charges 0.7%, according to the companies’ websites. companies.

Binance has been getting approvals to operate in markets around the world. In May, Italian authorities registered the company after imposing a new requirement that virtual asset providers operating there establish a local subsidiary with a physical presence. In recent months, the company has also obtained approval to operate in France, Bahrain, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“Binance arrived in an unregulated cryptocurrency market and gradually gained market share, thanks to its gigantic global liquidity, massive investments in advertising, lower tax costs and the non-need to comply with numerous regulations,” Srur said. “Now, these laws in Congress are expected to reduce regulatory arbitrage, encourage competition, and increase protection for investors.”

According to the Brazilian Federal Revenue, the cryptocurrency industry trades around R$130 billion a year, but these numbers exclude Binance and other exchanges that do not report their local data. Investors lost about BRL 6.5 billion due to cryptocurrency fraud in 2020 and 2021, federal and civil police told Folha de S.Paulo newspaper.

Roberto Campos Netopresident of central banktold lawmakers at a hearing last month that cryptocurrency exchanges need local units to prevent fraud and illegal trading.

“We are going to ask brokers to be headquartered in Brazil,” he said. “Crypto assets came along with blockchain technology, improving the infrastructure not only for the financial system, but in industrial processes, automation in general. The system is here to stay and will grow.”

Binance is “working with Brazilian authorities to develop the best regulatory proposals,” Daniel Mangabeira, Binance’s Director of Institutional Relations for Latin America, said in an interview. Binance supports a proposal that gives companies 180 days to adapt to the rules, but criticized the Senate’s plan, which calls for immediate implementation of the regulations, as “too costly,” he said.

Crypto assets “exist in a global network across borders” and regulation “must be understood in a global context,” he said, adding that it is too early to know the impact of the new rules on Brazilian markets because there are so many undefined details. “But we are sure that we will be as competitive as we are today,” he said.

Binance announced in May the acquisition of local exchange Sim;paul, a transaction that needs approval from Brazilian authorities. The company plans to open offices in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, according to Mangabeira.

Julien Dutra, head of government affairs at 2TM Participações SA, the holding company that owns Mercado Bitcoin, said he expects the new regulations to be fully in place by early next year, although most companies are already complying with many local rules.

“If regulated, the market will grow, because you will give more security to the consumer”, said Dutra.

