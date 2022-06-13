Binance temporarily suspends Bitcoin withdrawals

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Binance temporarily paused Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals early Monday morning “due to a stalled transaction causing a delay,” according to a tweet from CEO Changpeng. “CZ” Zhao.

The issue was expected to be fixed in about 30 minutes, according to CZ’s original tweet. Minutes later, however, he said the problem would take a little longer to resolve. The posts took place about 90 minutes ago.

The Binance chief said the funds are SAFU, referring to the Secure Asset Fund for Users emergency insurance fund his exchange established four years ago.

CZ further explained that the issue was only affecting the Bitcoin network. The cryptocurrency remains available for withdrawal on other networks like BEP-20, he said.

Binance’s withdrawal pause comes on the heels of cryptocurrency lending network Celsius, which announced Sunday night that it was suspending withdrawals, which has caused cryptocurrency prices to plummet even further, with Bitcoin trading below $USD. 24 thousand this morning.

