Bitcoin Could Fall Another 50%, Says CoinGecko Founder

The price of bitcoin has completed six consecutive days of decline and could fall further soon, according to a market analyst. This is because, in previous market cycles, it was common to see the price go through bad times, before improving.

Last Sunday (12), the price of bitcoin closed the week at $ 26,574.00 per unit on several exchanges. This price, both daily and weekly, is the worst in months and has sparked a warning in several traders.

Thus, the second saw even more corrections, and bitcoin has already sought $23,500.00, a move that could take the price to $20,000 soon if the drop persists, which was 14% in 24 hours.

The price of bitcoin in Real is already BRL 120,000 per unit, a mark not seen since 2020.

“Bitcoin could drop another 50% from this point, nobody knows”

According to Bobby Ong, co-founder and COO of website CoinGecko, known for being CoinMarketCap’s main competitor in aggregating cryptocurrency prices and information, market momentum is not very good for cryptocurrencies.

And when analyzing the current moment, he stated that it is possible that the price of bitcoin is close to the bottom with the current drop, but it is also possible to see the price drop even further soon.

“I like Chris Burniske’s take on the market and I agree with him. From the perspective of the next cycle, we are probably close to the bottom, but that doesn’t mean the price can drop another 50% more.”

Anyway, he also recalled that in previous market cycles, it was common to see large drops from the maximum, which at the current moment can occur. All this would then be a market preparation for the next halving.

And how to survive the current crash of Bitcoin and Ethereum?

In addition to the prediction that nothing prevents the price of bitcoin from falling further in the coming days or months, after all the bottom of the market is unknown, the analyst also dedicated part of his explanation to calm investors.

Thus, he said it is important to stay away from the noise of the market, especially if you are a person who is looking to the long term. Even so, it is important to be aware of opportunities for those who still follow the space.

That way, those who have never bought cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are a good time to start exposure, but without putting all the intended value at once. Second Bobbyit is important to make an average price, a technique also known as DCA by some Brazilians.

“During bear markets, it is very difficult to time the bottom. If you don’t have any exposure to cryptocurrencies, start with BTC/ETH and average dollar cost to enter. If you already have some exposure to crypto, focus on quality projects to find out where the fundamentals were supersold to start DCA.”

Stopping to spend time with family, exercising, going to parties, are also activities that long-term holders can do to forget about the price fluctuation, especially for those waiting for the long term of the digital currency and its mass adoption.