Bodies of journalist and indigenist were hanging from a tree, says brother-in-law

In an interview with the newspaper The Guardianfor which journalist Dom Phillips was reporting, the reporter’s brother-in-law stated that information that came from the Brazilian embassy in the United Kingdom indicates that the bodies of the British journalist, 57, and the indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira, 47, were hanging in a tree.

“He didn’t describe the location and just said it was in the rainforest and said they were tied to a tree and had not yet been identified,” said Paul Sherwood, Dom’s brother-in-law, referring to a message received by the family from an aide. from the embassy.

Also according to a text published by the Guardian, the identification would not have been made, despite the location. “He said that when it was clear, or when it was possible, they would make an identification,” added Sherwood.

Indefiniteness

In addition to brother-in-law of Dom Phillips the journalist’s wife, Alessandra Sampaio, also informed the location of the bodies of the husband and the indigenist . She reported the fact to journalist André Trigueiro, from TV Globo, who published the news on her Twitter profile.

But despite the family’s version, the Federal Police issued a note denying the facts . According to the PF note, “the information that is being released is not valid”.

The statement highlighted, however, that biological materials were found that “are being examined”, in addition to backpacks, clothes and documents of the disappeared who were found this Sunday (12).