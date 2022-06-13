Bolívar, coached by Antônio Carlos Zago, is Apertura champion and guarantees the 2023 Libertadores | international football

Bolívar won the classic with The Strongest by 3-0, this Sunday, at the Hernando Siles stadium, in La Paz, and won the Apertura of the Bolivian Championship. The victory in the single-game decision of the tournament secured the team in the group stage of the 2023 Libertadores.
The title was played by three Brazilians: forwards Francisco da Costa and Bruno Sávio and coach Antônio Carlos Zago. Da Costa, 27, scored twice in the final and reached 10 in the Apertura. He was top scorer of the competition alongside Argentine Facundo Suárez, from Oriente Petrolero.
Bolívar players celebrate Apertura title after final in classic with The Strongest — Photo: Disclosure/Bolívar
Gaucho, Francisco is a bred of Athletico-PR, he went through some clubs in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul until reaching Mexican football in 2017. There, he played for Venados, Atlante and Querétaro. In 2021, stood out in the Sol de América, from Paraguayand moved to Bolivar this year.
The other goal in the final was scored by Bruno Sávio, also 27 years old. The striker, ex-América-MG, Cuiabá, Bragantino, Avaí and Guarani, is also in his first year at Bolívar and scored seven goals in the Apertura title campaign.
Bolívar ends the Apertura with 16 wins, one draw and four defeats in 21 matches. Leader of Group B, Antônio Carlos Zago’s team passed Oriente Petrolero and Blooming in the playoffs until the final with rival The Strongest.
Ex-Youth and International, Zago won his second title in his career. At 53, the Brazilian had won the 2019 Série B with Bragantino. He has been in charge of Bolivar since the middle of last year. In 2022, the team played in the preliminary phase of the Libertadores, but was eliminated by the Universidad Católica de Quito.
Brazilian striker Francisco da Costa was featured in the title of Bolívar, with 10 goals, two in the final with The Strongest — Photo: Disclosure / Bolívar