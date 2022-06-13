Botafogo vs Avaí: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration

O Botafogo tries to end a series of three consecutive defeats and four games without a win in a direct duel against Avaí this Monday, at 19h, at Nilton Santos Stadium. The match closes the 11th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The match gained decision contours, as a defeat will put Botafogo in the relegation zone. On the other hand, with the balance of the competition, Fogão will climb to 8th place if they beat Avaí, making a big leap in the table.

Botafogo lived heavy days after the rout defeat to Palmeiras last Thursday by 4-0 at Allianz Parque. Coach Luís Castro will not have Saravia suspended, but he can count on Erison again, who was out of the game in São Paulo due to a blow to his ankle.

Botafogo embezzlement

Saravia is suspended for the third yellow card. Rafael (complete rupture of the Achilles tendon), Carlinhos (ligament injury in the left knee) and Gustavo Sauer (arthroscopy in the left ankle) are undergoing treatment.

Hanging from Botafogo

Defenders Kanu, Victor Cuesta and Philipe Sampaio and midfielder Chay are Botafogo players who are hanging with two yellow cards. If any of them receive a new card this Monday, they will miss the team in the match against São Paulo, on Thursday, again at Nilton Santos.

The opponent – ​​Avaí

Needing the victory to get out of relegation, Avaí will only have the absence of Jean Pyerre, handed over to the medical department. In addition to coach Eduardo Barroca, the team from Santa Catarina has players who have played for Botafogo, such as defenders Kevin and Cortez, midfielder Bruno Silva and midfielder Marcinho.

tickets

Unlike the other games, Nilton Santos Stadium should not receive a large audience tonight. Only the Lower East sector is already sold out. Glorioso plan members can check-in free of charge and also bring a companion. Tickets are on sale at www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso, with prices ranging from R$320 (full Tribuna) to R$20 (half of the Upper East).

Where to watch Botafogo vs Avaí

The match will be broadcast only by Premiere, in the system pay per view.

Arbitration

The CBF designated a refereeing trio from São Paulo for Botafogo x Avaí. Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (Fifa) whistles, assisted by Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa. VAR is in charge of Vinicius Forlan, assisted by Herman Brumel Vani – both also from the Paulista Federation.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X AVAI

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 06/13/2022 – 19h

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa/SP) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Tickets: www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Where to watch: Premiere

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Victor Cuesta and Hugo; Luís Oyama, Tchê Tchê and Lucas Fernandes; Vinícius Lopes, Erison (Chay) and Victor Sá – Coach: Luís Castro.

HAWAII: Vladimir; Kevin, Rodrigo, Arthur Chaves and Cortez; Bruno Silva, Raniele and Eduardo; Morato, Bissoli and Muriqui – Coach: Eduardo Barroca.

Brazilian Championship standings: