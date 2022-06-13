Botafogo x Avaí: probable teams, absences and where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão

Botafogo and Avaí face off at Nilton Santos this Monday, at 7pm, for the 11th round of the Brasileirão. The teams lost away from home in the last round and are at the bottom of the table.

Botafogo is in 16th place with 12 points. Avaí, with one less, occupies the 18th position. Despite the championship showing balance, the match shows a confrontation with direct pretensions related to Z4.

The expectation in Glorioso is on top of Erison. Shirt 89, in pain, did not play against Palmeiras last Thursday. He trained over the weekend and is expected to return to the team led by Luís Castro.

Avaí, in turn, is commanded by a well-known figure among Botafogo fans: Eduardo Barroca, a coach trained at Glorioso and with two spells in the club’s main team. Kevin and Bruno Silva also worked at Alvinegro.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X AVAI

Place: Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and Time: 06/13/2022, at 19:00

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (FIFA-SP)

auxiliaries: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA-SP) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

where to watch: Premiere and real-time on LANCE!

BOTAFOGO (Coach Luís Castro)

Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Cuesta, Hugo; Luís Oyama, Tchê Tchê (Del Piage), Chay; Vinícius Lopes, Erison (Lucas Fernandes), Victor Sá.

embezzlement: Carlinhos, Diego Loureiro, Rafael and Gustavo Sauer (medical department); Matheus Nascimento (U-20 team).

hanging: Victor Cuesta, Chay, Kanu and Philipe Sampaio.

suspended: Saravia.

AVAÍ (Coach Eduardo Barroca)

Douglas Friedrich; Kevin, Rodrigo Freitas, Raniele, Cortez (Cougo); Bruno Silva, Jean Cleber, Eduardo; Muriqui, William Pottker, Bissoli.

embezzlement:-

hanging: Eduardo, Raniele, William Pottker and Jean Cleber.

suspended: Diego Matos.