Botafogo x Avaí: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and arbitration | Brazilian series a

Botafogo and Avaí face each other on Monday night, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Nilton Santos, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 11th round of the Brazilian Championship. O ge follow everything in Real Time, with exclusive videos – click here to follow.

This Monday’s match could change the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship. In a direct duel, both teams seek to avoid ending the round in the Z-4. Whoever wins manages to distance themselves and places the opponent among the last four placed. In case of a tie, the team from Santa Catarina is the one who stays there.

Luís Castro’s Botafogo is coming off three straight defeats and has won just one point in the last four games. If they don’t win the match against the Santa Catarina team, the Portuguese team will reach a month without victories.

After recording another defeat, this time against Atlético-GO in the previous round, Avaí wants to win again to distance itself from the relegation zone. It was the fourth setback in the last five games and the match in Rio de Janeiro is even more complicated because Leão da Ilha still haven’t won away from home in Serie B.

Botafogo – coach: Luís Castro

Botafogo comes under pressure for the match against Avaí this Monday. In the worst moment of the team since Luís Castro took over, the club avoids reaching the fifth game in a row without a win. Without Saravia, suspended for the third yellow card, the Portuguese coach should put Hugo on the left side and Daniel Borges on the right. In attack, there is still doubt about the presence of Erison because of the ankle injury that took him out of the match against Palmeiras.

Likely team: Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Cuesta and Hugo; Oyama (Kayque), Tchê Tchê (Del Piage) and Lucas Fernandes; Erison (Chay), Victor Sá and Vinícius Lopes.

Who is out: Carlinhos, Diego Gonçalves, Gustavo Sauer and Rafael (medical department); Saravia (suspended).

hanging: Chay, Kanu, Philipe Sampaio and Victor Cuesta.

Avai – coach: Eduardo Barroca

The Avaiano commander should keep the starting base that has been playing in Serie A. For that, Barroca counts on the return of Arthur Chaves and Cortez, who were not playing the last round due to suspension.

hanging: Eduardo, Jean Cleber, Pottker and Raniele.

Who is out: Bressan, Galdezani and Jean Pyerre (injured); Diego Matos (suspended).

Likely team: Douglas Friedrich; Kevin, Rodrigo Freitas, Arthur Chaves and Bruno Cortez; Raniele, Bruno Silva and Eduardo; William Pottker, Muriqui and Bissoli.

