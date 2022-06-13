Brad Pitt and his opponents in new ‘Bullet Train’ poster

And the publicity is very heavy for the new release of Sony Picturesthe film Bullet train with the star Brad Pitt. This time, a new poster has been revealed that features the actor in the midst of many adversaries.

In the story, the heartthrob is a hired assassin who is on a newly opened bullet train, along with four other professional colleagues. When they realize their quests are related, the trip gets pretty hectic.

Check out:

In addition to Brad, the feature has Sandra Bullock, Joey King (The Kissing Tent), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (kick-ass), Brian Tyree Henry (atlanta), Zazie Beetz (deadpool 2), Masi ok (heroes), Michael Shannon (The Man of Steel), Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson) and even the singer bad bunny.

Production was led by David Leitch and had its first trailer released in March. In addition, the film had never-before-seen scenes shown at CinemaCon at the end of April in Las Vegas.

Bullet Train opens in theaters on August 5th.