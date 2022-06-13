Brazilian Championship: Botafogo has ‘double mission’ against Avaí at Nilton Santos

Pressured by the streak of four games without a win in the BrazilianO Botafogo has a “dual mission” against the Hawaiithis Monday, at 19:00 (Brasília): recover peace and improve the retrospective in the Nilton Santos Stadium.

The performance at home has left something to be desired, in addition to frustrating the fans. So far, Botafogo won only one game at Nilton Santos for the Brasileirão – they beat Fortaleza, 3-1.

Fogão started in Brasileiro with a defeat to Corinthians at Nilton Santos. Afterwards, he managed to recover outside the house. On the way back to Rio, frustration with the 1-1 draw with Juventude.

The victory over Fortaleza could have been the turning point for Alvinegro at Nilton Santos. However, to make matters worse, the tide has turned. Since then, Botafogo has not won the tournament either as home or as a visitor.

The carioca club drew with América-MG and lost to Coritiba, both outside Rio de Janeiro. Then, he fell from Nilton Santos to Goiás. The rout imposed by Palmeiras, in the last round, in São Paulo, increased the bad moment.

Thus, the game against Avaí, this Monday, gained greater importance. Botafogo needs to give the answer. If they lose, the carioca club will go to the relegation zone in the Brazilian.

likely lineup

Against Avaí, Daniel Borges should play on the right side, in place of the suspended Saravia. Hugo goes to the left side. Botafogo’s probable lineup is as follows: Gatito Fernández; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Cuesta and Hugo; Luís Oyama (Kayque), Tchê Tchê (Del Piage) and Lucas Fernandes; Erison (Chay), Victor Sá and Vinícius Lopes.

With 12 points added so far, Botafogo is in 16th place in the Brazilian Championship, while Avaí, which has 11 points, is in 18th place. Thus, if the visitors win, they overtake the Rio team.