Britney Spears gets emotional when remembering her wedding party with a photo next to Selena Gomez – Entertainment



Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding sparked a stir on social media over the weekend.

The singer posted a new image of the ceremony, leaving fans in an uproar on the internet.

In the photo, Britney appears sitting next to her husband, while talking to Selena Gomez, who is crouching.

Emotional Britney spoke about the feeling she had: “After dancing all night, I finally sat down and understood who I was,” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, fans filled the star with praise. “You understand that you are the eternal princess of pop, right?” asked a follower. “Britney and Selena together is too much for my little heart”, exclaimed another admirer. “This wedding can already be considered a new cultural landmark”, joked an internet user.





Who also didn’t miss the chance to joke in the comments was Sam himself, Britney’s husband: “The best wedding I was invited to”.

In addition to Selena Gomez, other big names who were present at the wedding are Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace.

Check out the looks worn by the celebrities below.



