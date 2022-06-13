Britney Spears reveals click with Selena Gomez and husband at the wedding

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the “Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood” Premiere. Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

News summary:

Britney Spears shares unpublished click from her marriage to Sam Asghari

Singer appears alongside Selena Gomez and her husband after dancing all night

Photos of the party were released by the artists on social media with heavy guests

Britney Spears shared an unprecedented click from her wedding party with Sam Asghari, held last Thursday (09), in Los Angeles, in the United States. In an Instagram post, the singer appears alongside Selena Gomez and her husband after enjoying the event a lot.

“After dancing all night, I finally sat down and realized who I was,” she wrote when snapped during a chat with the actress and her lover. “The best wedding I was invited to,” joked the groom in the comments.

It is worth remembering that the artist released several photos of the celebration of her relationship with the personal trainer. Big names like Madonna, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore were present at the ceremony.

“Wow!!! Fuck shit!!! WE DID IT!!! WE GET MARRIED!!! Dammit!!! It was the most spectacular day!!! I was so nervous all morning but at 2pm it really hit me …LET’S GET MARRIED!!! I had a panic attack and then I made it,” Spears posted.

She even extolled the production of her wedding. “The team that turned our house into a dream castle was fantastic!!! The ceremony was a dream and the party even better!!! So many amazing people came to our wedding, I’m still in shock!!!” she wrote. .

The singer also made a point of talking about the reproduction of the iconic kiss on Madonna almost two decades later. Check out the click with Selena:

Listen to Pod Watch, a podcast of movies and series from Yahoo: