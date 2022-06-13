CCXP Awards Announces Nominees and Opens Voting; see full list | pop

In all, there are 275 names among personalities, works and organizations divided into six categories: films, series, comics, literature, games & eSports and creators. After the popular vote phase, the nominees will receive votes from a specialized Technical Jury.
You can choose your favorites on the CCXP Awards official website starting this Tuesday, 6/14.
Check out the nominees in the categories and their subcategories:
● Spider-Man – No Return Home
● Judas and the Black Messiah
● The Mitchell Family and the Machine Revolt
● Druk – One More Round
● Monica’s Gang – Lessons
● Seu Jorge (Marighella)
● Alfred Enoch (Provisional Measure)
● Lázaro Ramos (The Silence of the Rain)
● Gabriel Leone (Eduardo and Monica)
● Matheus Nachtergaele (Piedade)
● César Mello (Doctor Gama)
● Cauã Reymond (Piedade)
● Irandhir Santos (Piedade)
● Taís Araújo (Provisional Measure)
● Fernanda Montenegro (Piedade)
● Carla Diaz (The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents)
● Alice Braga (Eduardo and Mônica)
● Grace Orsato (My name is Baghdad)
● Jessica Ellen (Cabeça de Nêgo)
● Renata Carvalho (Vento Seco)
BEST DIRECTION (BRAZIL)
● Lázaro Ramos (Provisional Measure)
● Wagner Moura (Marighella)
● Daniel Rezende (Monica’s Gang – Lessons)
● Luiz Bolognesi (The Last Forest)
● Anna Muylaert and Lô Politi (Alvorada)
● Mauricio Eça (The Girl Who Killed My Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents)
● Jeferson De (Doctor Gama)
● Anita Rocha da Silveira (Medusa)
● The Beatles: Get Back
● Where Is My Heart
● Selton Mello (Therapy Session)
● Marco Pigossi (Invisible City)
● Christian Malheiros (Tuning)
● Fábio Assunção (Where is My Heart)
● Wesley Guimarães (Invisible City)
● Flávio Tolezani (DOM)
● Liniker (September mornings)
● Alessandra Negrini (Invisible City)
● Letícia Colin (Where Is My Heart)
● Maria Flor (Os Absentes)
● Bruna Mascarenhas (Tuning)
● Letícia Colin (Therapy Session)
● Hermila Guedes (Second Call)
● Isabella Santoni (DOM)
BEST COMIC (BRAZIL)
● Listen, Formosa Marcia
● Chico Bento – Truth
● Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult
BEST COMIC ARTIST (BRAZIL)
● Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – (Arlindo)
● Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Márcia)
● Laerte (Minotaur’s Handbook)
● Leandro Assis (Confined)
● Aline Lemos (Fessor!)
● Germana Viana (Ménage)
● Amanda Miranda (Appearance)
● Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Truth)
● Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)
● Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)
● Listen, Formosa Marcia
● Juquinha – The Solitary Accident of Matter
● Aurelia needs to pay the rent
● Shamisen: Songs of the Floating World
● Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult
BEST STRIP AND WEB STRIP (BRAZIL)
● No Words – Reflections in Comics
● How I Survived COVID-19 and Friends! (Strip)
● The URNA – Amanda Miranda
● How to Make Friends and Face Aliens
BEST SCREENWRITER (BRAZIL)
● Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – (Arlindo)
● Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Márcia)
● Leandro Assis and Triscila Oliveira (Confinada)
● Felipe Pan (Gioconda)
● Diego Sanchez (Aurelia Needs to Pay the Rent)
● Clarice França (Carla)
● Ademar Vieira dos Santos Júnior (No Words)
● Kash Fyre (Spectaculare Meneghetti)
● Alex Mir (Orixás – A Revolta dos Eguns)
● Gabriel Nascimento (The Shortest Distance Between Two Points Is An Escape)
BEST DESIGNER (BRAZIL)
● Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – (Arlindo)
● Guilherme Petreca (Shamisen – Songs from the Floating World)
● Leandro Assis (Confined)
● Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Márcia)
● Camilo Solano (Small Town)
● Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)
● Amanda Miranda (The Urn)
● Olavo Costa (Gioconda)
● Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Truth)
● Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)
BEST ARTIST (BRAZIL)
● Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Truth)
● Alcimar Frazão (Lovistori)
● Amanda Miranda (The Urn)
● Leandro Assis (Confined)
● Eduardo Ferigato (Piteco)
● Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)
● Mario Cau (Almanac Guará)
● Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Márcia)
● Juliana Moon (Almanac Guará)
● Sam Hart (10 Lost Days)
BEST COLORIST (BRAZIL)
● Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – (Arlindo)
● Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Márcia)
● Guilherme Petreca (Shamisen – Songs from the Floating World)
● Mariane Gusmao (Gioconda)
● Marcelo Costa (Piteco)
● Fabi Marques (Anne of Green Gables)
● Brenda Maria (Monstrum)
● Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Truth)
● Wesllei Manoel (Hailstone)
● Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)
● Low Splendor (Marçal Aquino)
● Out of Every Five Hundred One Soul (Ana Paula Maia)
● The extinction of bees (Natalia Borges Polesso)
● The biggest news (Marcelo Ferroni)
● The Monster Delivery Service (Jim Anotsu)
● The Last Ancestor (Alê Santos)
BEST NON-FICTION (BRAZIL)
● Elke: Wonder Woman (Chico Felitti)
● Comics from Brazil – Vol. 1 (Heitor Pitombo)
● Living is Better Than Dreaming (Chris Fuscaldo / Marcelo Bortoloti)
● Racionais Mc’s: Surviving in Hell (Arthur Dantas Rocha)
● Ney Matogrosso: The Biography (Julio Maria)
● Series – The Book: Where they came from and how they are made (Jacqueline Cantore / Marcelo Rubens Paiva)
CATEGORY: GAMES & ESPORTS
● Resident Evil Village
● Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
● Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
● R6 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
● League of Legends: Wild Rift
BEST PRO-PLAYER (BRAZIL)
● Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo (Counter-Strike)
● Gustavo “Sacy” (Valorant)
● Yago “Yago.exe” Vinícius (Free Fire)
● Gabriel “Aegis” Lemos (League of Legends)
● Felipe Basso Loud Less (Valorant)
● Andrei “Art” Piovezan (Counter-Strike)
BEST FEMALE PRO-PLAYER (BRAZIL)
● Elizabeth “Liz” de Sousa (League of Legends)
● Karina “kaah” Takahashi (Counter-Strike)
● Natalia “Daiki” Vilela (Valorant)
● Amanda “AMD” Abreu (Counter-Strike)
● Nayara Sylvestre (Hearthstone)
● Bruna “Bizinha” Marvila (Valorant)
● Gabriela “GaB” Scheffer (Rainbow Six)
BEST NATIONAL GAME (BRAZIL)
● Horizon Chase – Senna Always
● UNSIGHTED (Pixel Punk Studio)
● Dodgeball Academia (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)
● Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil
● Hero Among Us (Fire Horse)
BEST MALE STREAMER
● Nicolle Merhy (Cherrygumms)
● Camila Vieira (Kalera)
BEST CHANNEL / CREATOR REVELATION
● Folklore BR: A New Vision
BEST CHANNEL / CONTENT CREATOR
● Lasercast: the Raio Laser podcast
● A Milkshake Named Wanda
● Launch Braba Podcast