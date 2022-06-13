CCXP Awards Announces Nominees and Opens Voting; see full list | pop

In all, there are 275 names among personalities, works and organizations divided into six categories: films, series, comics, literature, games & eSports and creators. After the popular vote phase, the nominees will receive votes from a specialized Technical Jury.

You can choose your favorites on the CCXP Awards official website starting this Tuesday, 6/14.

Check out the nominees in the categories and their subcategories:

● Spider-Man – No Return Home

● Judas and the Black Messiah

● The Mitchell Family and the Machine Revolt

● Druk – One More Round

● Monica’s Gang – Lessons

● Seu Jorge (Marighella)

● Alfred Enoch (Provisional Measure)

● Lázaro Ramos (The Silence of the Rain)

● Gabriel Leone (Eduardo and Monica)

● Matheus Nachtergaele (Piedade)

● César Mello (Doctor Gama)

● Cauã Reymond (Piedade)

● Irandhir Santos (Piedade)

● Taís Araújo (Provisional Measure)

● Fernanda Montenegro (Piedade)

● Carla Diaz (The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents)

● Alice Braga (Eduardo and Mônica)

● Grace Orsato (My name is Baghdad)

● Jessica Ellen (Cabeça de Nêgo)

● Renata Carvalho (Vento Seco)

BEST DIRECTION (BRAZIL)

● Lázaro Ramos (Provisional Measure)

● Wagner Moura (Marighella)

● Daniel Rezende (Monica’s Gang – Lessons)

● Luiz Bolognesi (The Last Forest)

● Anna Muylaert and Lô Politi (Alvorada)

● Mauricio Eça (The Girl Who Killed My Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents)

● Jeferson De (Doctor Gama)

● Anita Rocha da Silveira (Medusa)

● The Beatles: Get Back

● Where Is My Heart

● Selton Mello (Therapy Session)

● Marco Pigossi (Invisible City)

● Christian Malheiros (Tuning)

● Fábio Assunção (Where is My Heart)

● Wesley Guimarães (Invisible City)

● Flávio Tolezani (DOM)

● Liniker (September mornings)

● Alessandra Negrini (Invisible City)

● Letícia Colin (Where Is My Heart)

● Maria Flor (Os Absentes)

● Bruna Mascarenhas (Tuning)

● Letícia Colin (Therapy Session)

● Hermila Guedes (Second Call)

● Isabella Santoni (DOM)

BEST COMIC (BRAZIL)

● Listen, Formosa Marcia

● Chico Bento – Truth

● Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult

BEST COMIC ARTIST (BRAZIL)

● Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – (Arlindo)

● Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Márcia)

● Laerte (Minotaur’s Handbook)

● Leandro Assis (Confined)

● Aline Lemos (Fessor!)

● Germana Viana (Ménage)

● Amanda Miranda (Appearance)

● Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Truth)

● Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)

● Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)

● Listen, Formosa Marcia

● Juquinha – The Solitary Accident of Matter

● Aurelia needs to pay the rent

● Shamisen: Songs of the Floating World

● Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult

BEST STRIP AND WEB STRIP (BRAZIL)

● No Words – Reflections in Comics

● How I Survived COVID-19 and Friends! (Strip)

● The URNA – Amanda Miranda

● How to Make Friends and Face Aliens

BEST SCREENWRITER (BRAZIL)

● Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – (Arlindo)

● Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Márcia)

● Leandro Assis and Triscila Oliveira (Confinada)

● Felipe Pan (Gioconda)

● Diego Sanchez (Aurelia Needs to Pay the Rent)

● Clarice França (Carla)

● Ademar Vieira dos Santos Júnior (No Words)

● Kash Fyre (Spectaculare Meneghetti)

● Alex Mir (Orixás – A Revolta dos Eguns)

● Gabriel Nascimento (The Shortest Distance Between Two Points Is An Escape)

BEST DESIGNER (BRAZIL)

● Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – (Arlindo)

● Guilherme Petreca (Shamisen – Songs from the Floating World)

● Leandro Assis (Confined)

● Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Márcia)

● Camilo Solano (Small Town)

● Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)

● Amanda Miranda (The Urn)

● Olavo Costa (Gioconda)

● Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Truth)

● Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)

BEST ARTIST (BRAZIL)

● Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Truth)

● Alcimar Frazão (Lovistori)

● Amanda Miranda (The Urn)

● Leandro Assis (Confined)

● Eduardo Ferigato (Piteco)

● Gidalti Jr. (Cheesy Story)

● Mario Cau (Almanac Guará)

● Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Márcia)

● Juliana Moon (Almanac Guará)

● Sam Hart (10 Lost Days)

BEST COLORIST (BRAZIL)

● Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – (Arlindo)

● Marcello Quintanilha (Listen, Formosa Márcia)

● Guilherme Petreca (Shamisen – Songs from the Floating World)

● Mariane Gusmao (Gioconda)

● Marcelo Costa (Piteco)

● Fabi Marques (Anne of Green Gables)

● Brenda Maria (Monstrum)

● Orlandeli (Chico Bento – Truth)

● Wesllei Manoel (Hailstone)

● Shiko (Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult)

● Low Splendor (Marçal Aquino)

● Out of Every Five Hundred One Soul (Ana Paula Maia)

● The extinction of bees (Natalia Borges Polesso)

● The biggest news (Marcelo Ferroni)

● The Monster Delivery Service (Jim Anotsu)

● The Last Ancestor (Alê Santos)

BEST NON-FICTION (BRAZIL)

● Elke: Wonder Woman (Chico Felitti)

● Comics from Brazil – Vol. 1 (Heitor Pitombo)

● Living is Better Than Dreaming (Chris Fuscaldo / Marcelo Bortoloti)

● Racionais Mc’s: Surviving in Hell (Arthur Dantas Rocha)

● Ney Matogrosso: The Biography (Julio Maria)

● Series – The Book: Where they came from and how they are made (Jacqueline Cantore / Marcelo Rubens Paiva)

CATEGORY: GAMES & ESPORTS

● Resident Evil Village

● Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

● Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

● R6 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

● League of Legends: Wild Rift

BEST PRO-PLAYER (BRAZIL)

● Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo (Counter-Strike)

● Gustavo “Sacy” (Valorant)

● Yago “Yago.exe” Vinícius (Free Fire)

● Gabriel “Aegis” Lemos (League of Legends)

● Felipe Basso Loud Less (Valorant)

● Andrei “Art” Piovezan (Counter-Strike)

BEST FEMALE PRO-PLAYER (BRAZIL)

● Elizabeth “Liz” de Sousa (League of Legends)

● Karina “kaah” Takahashi (Counter-Strike)

● Natalia “Daiki” Vilela (Valorant)

● Amanda “AMD” Abreu (Counter-Strike)

● Nayara Sylvestre (Hearthstone)

● Bruna “Bizinha” Marvila (Valorant)

● Gabriela “GaB” Scheffer (Rainbow Six)

BEST NATIONAL GAME (BRAZIL)

● Horizon Chase – Senna Always

● UNSIGHTED (Pixel Punk Studio)

● Dodgeball Academia (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)

● Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil

● Hero Among Us (Fire Horse)

BEST MALE STREAMER

● Nicolle Merhy (Cherrygumms)

● Camila Vieira (Kalera)

BEST CHANNEL / CREATOR REVELATION

● Folklore BR: A ​​New Vision

BEST CHANNEL / CONTENT CREATOR

● Lasercast: the Raio Laser podcast

● A Milkshake Named Wanda