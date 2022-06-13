Ceni rebuts asks about series of injuries and reveals ‘reinforcement’ that changes São Paulo’s level behind the scenes

After a hard-fought victory at home, São Paulo coach denied an increase in muscle injuries in his squad

O Sao Paulo oscillated again within the same match, but, unlike the last few times, knew how to get the victory at any cost. with a goal from Patrickwho left the bench in the initial stage to decide, Tricolor made 1 to 0 at the America-MG this Sunday (12), in Morumbi, for the 11th round of the Brazilian championship.

After the match, in a press conference, coach Rogério Ceni spoke about the increase in injuries in his squad at this point in the season, refuting the issue that the number of muscle problems is growing.

“No, no! One muscle injury, Colorado, the rest, all blunt injuries. Sprained ankle, knee. Muscles aren’t coming back. Luan had an injury last year which is a very serious injury and it is difficult. Diego Costa is prevention. We hired doctor Alexandre, he works for several clubs, he’s a guy who has a great ultrasound career,” he said.

“He diagnosed edema, which is tiredness. It could be that Thursday will be in the field. Thanks to the signing of a guy like that, we can skip him (Diego) today and avoid a muscle injury. All other injuries: Sara, ankle, surgery. Tales, ankle, blow. Alisson, twist, knee. Nikão, ankle,” she added.

“São Paulo is investing, two professionals from the base, redoing the entire medical department. Work in this direction is good. Muscle injuries are going to have from now on, because there are too many games and a short squad”, she concluded.

Unbeaten since April 17, São Paulo completed 15 invincibility games, ended the series of four straight draws and rose in the Brazilian table. Now, the Tricolor is the 3rd place with 18 pointsjust behind Corinthians and palm trees.

The São Paulo team returns to play for the Brasileiro in the middle of the week, for the 12th round. São Paulo faces the Botafogo on Thursday (16), at 4 pm, at Nilton Santos.