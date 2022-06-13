Charlize Theron shares Marvel’s reaction to her participation in The Boys

The fourth season of The Boys is now showing on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes being released every Friday, and right away the new season has arrived surprising everyone.

The Boys maintains its acid humor and its clear aim to be a satire on the movies and series of superheroes that we see in droves around, not to mention the moments of extreme violence and discomfort.

And the acclaimed series has been gaining more and more familiar faces in its cast and in the first episode, an (equally new) member of the MCU showed up for the series doing the internal cinematic version of the character Tempesta.

The actress in question is Charlize Theron, who recently also joined the MCU as the powerful sorceress Clea, who is also Dormammu’s niece and Doctor Strange’s wife in the comics.

In an interview with Variety, the actress revealed how she “it was very transparent” with Marvel Studios and Studio President Kevin Feige about his involvement in The Boys and what they thought “excellent”:

“I was very transparent, and they were like, ‘This is great’… I mean, [‘The Boys’ é] a satire. I think there’s room for everything, and that doesn’t mean anything other than that people are interested in that kind of world right now.”

It is curious to note that the actress’s participation in both productions were similar: both blonde characters with purple powers and that are only a quick participation of a few seconds (at least, in Marvel, we know that it will be much more than that).

