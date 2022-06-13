Check out new scam that cloned the Caixa Tem app

Workers with the right to make an extraordinary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) should be aware. That’s because there is a bug that clones the Caixa Tem application, and unsuspecting users may end up falling into the virtual scheme. So check out in this article more details about a new scam that cloned the Caixa Tem app, and see what to do if you have fallen.

Read more: Nubank Ultraviolet Card Yields 200% Cashback And Has Exclusive Advantages

New scam using the Caixa Tem app

For starters, the theft occurs when a fraudster registers on the Caixa Tem app with the CPF number and other personal information of a legitimate user. However, it registers with a new email address and a new mobile number to prevent the owner from changing the password. When trying to log into the system, the worker discovers that he has a registration with that CPF.

In cases where the worker encounters problems accessing the application, Caixa informs that it will be necessary to go to the nearest bank branch taking the CPF, in order to regularize the account. This same procedure should be done in the event that you see an unknown phone number associated with the account.

Finally, the bank also warns that it is not Caixa’s procedure to send messages requesting data, personal information, passwords, links or any other type of contact by email, SMS or WhatsApp.

What to do if you fell for the scam?

If you are no longer able to access your Caixa Tem account, that is, if your password appears to be wrong or there is an unrecognized phone number registered, you must urgently seek a Caixa branch. So, don’t forget to bring facial recognition documents, such as the RG, and if your money has been withdrawn, you need to file a report at the police station.