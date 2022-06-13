Check statements from drivers after Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP 2022 – Formula 1 News

2022 FORMULA 1: VERSTAPPEN WINS F1 AZERBAIJAN GP. FERRARI ABANDONS AND ZERA | briefing

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP, ​​this Sunday (12), was tragic for Ferrari and splendor for Red Bull. The Italian team saw its two drivers withdraw from the contest – Carlos Sainz suffered a hydraulic problem on the ninth lap, while Charles Leclerc saw his engine smoke shortly after. The double retirement got even worse as Max Verstappen won the race, with Sergio Pérez – owner of the best lap – in second.

After the Azerbaijani stage of the 2022 F1 calendar, the Taureans opened up an 80-point advantage in the Constructors’ World Cup: 279 x 199. In the Drivers’ table, Verstappen increased the distance to Leclerc, who was even overtaken by Pérez: 150 x 129 x 116.

Who completed the podium in Baku was George Russell, with another consistent performance – a mark of the Briton in the season. Very sore from the W13 bounces, Lewis Hamilton ‘survived’ to cross the finish line in fourth place. Pierre Gasly, Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris and Esteban Ocon completed, in order, the scoring zone in Azerbaijan.

Formula 1 returns next week, between the 17th and 19th of June, in Montreal, with the Canadian GP. O BIG PRIZE tracks all actions LIVE and in REAL TIME.

Check out the statements of the 20 drivers on the F1 grid:

Max Verstappen, first: Verstappen celebrates Red Bull’s ‘incredible’ pace in Baku: ‘Racing was in the hands’

Sergio Perez, second: Pérez admits tire problems in Baku but says: “We should have stopped at VSC”

George Russell, third: Russell celebrates podium and Ferrari breaks in Baku: “I need to be at the front to enjoy it”

Lewis Hamilton, fourth: ‘I was praying it was over’: Hamilton describes back pain from bouncing in Baku

Pierre Gasly, fifth: Gasly vibrates with AlphaTauri’s redemption in Baku: “Finishing in the top-5 was amazing”

Pierre Gasly, fifth in Azerbaijan (Photo: AlphaTauri)

Sebastian Vettel, sixth: Vettel regrets mistake in dispute with Ocon in Baku: “We could fight for fifth place”

Fernando Alonso, seventh: Alonso talks about “great taste” with 7th in Baku and wants more: “We will score in Canada”

Daniel Ricciardo, eighth: Ricciardo celebrates points, and Norris grumbles at McLaren’s order in Baku

Lando Norris, ninth: Ricciardo celebrates points, and Norris grumbles at McLaren’s order in Baku

Esteban Ocon, tenth: “Tough race on our side. It’s good to leave here with both cars at the points. After a not-so-good qualifying session, we probably had more pace in the car on Saturday. Without the yellow flag maybe we could have started from a better position. Tough race, but we can overcome difficulties in Canada. There are too many positives to take away, too many things to look at. I can’t wait to go to Montreal. I’ve been missing this track for a few years now, so it will be exciting.”

Valtteri Bottas, 11th: “We came here looking for points and we left with none, so obviously I’m not very happy with the result of our weekend. Today felt like a very long race as we were out of pace: I believe there was something fundamentally wrong with the car, something we need to investigate. We’ll need to find out what exactly happened before we get to Montreal, but I’m convinced we’ll understand and work it out. Aside from the pace itself, we did well as a team in terms of strategy and race execution, but that wasn’t enough to bring home the points. I’m sorry for Zhou as he was having a really good race before his retirement. Today wasn’t our day, but I’m looking forward to Canada next week. It has been a while since we raced there and it will be nice to be back.”

Alexander Albon, 12th: “It was a fun race here in Baku! We were a bit unlucky with the VSC weather otherwise we would have been in a better position to fight for points today but again our race pace was really strong. If you look at our pace in relation to the midfield, it was very strong; we were as fast, if not faster, than many cars in front of us. We had a good start, optimized what we had and it was a well-executed race for us.”

Alexander Albon (Photo: Williams)

Yuki Tsunoda, 13th: Gasly vibrates with AlphaTauri’s redemption in Baku: “Finishing in the top-5 was amazing”

Mick Schumacher, 14th: “We didn’t have a safety car, not a red flag and I think I was betting on three safety cars and a red flag at least, but that didn’t happen. We did our best, but the pace just wasn’t there. From Saturday things went a little smoother, but at a track like this, it’s Friday that matters – and we only had one session to find the perfect set-up for qualifying, so it’s not easy and that’s what made it everything a little more difficult. We just have to look forward.”

Nicholas Latifi, 15th: “It’s a shame that the punishment undid everything before it even started. I feel there should be some leniency applied to the infraction as I was manually pushed back and nothing was changed on the car. It was tricky being so far away from the pack after the blue flag cycle and getting caught by the leaders too early. The race turned out to be very long and lonely. We got more mileage and laps with the car, but overall it was a challenging weekend at this track. A day to forget, but excited to be heading straight to Canada for my first home race.”

Lance Stroll, 16th: “It’s a shame we had to leave. The engineers saw that the car was suffering from a vibration problem, so they asked me to retire. We’re still not sure what the problem was, so we’ll have to do some work over the next week to investigate it and fix things. Sebastian (Vettel) has proven that our car has the pace, so hopefully we can come back stronger for my home race in Canada next week, which I’m really looking forward to doing.”

Kevin Magnussen, NC: “It felt like we were back in the race and in a position to score a point or two, so it’s disappointing. I know I lost power but I don’t know exactly what broke so it’s unfortunate but let’s move on to the next one. We just have to focus, keep positive thinking and keep working hard as things are going to go our way sooner or later.”

Guanyu Zhou, NC: “It’s frustrating not to finish the race today, but I want to focus on the positives of my performance. Until the problem, my race was going very well: I didn’t make any mistakes, I was competitive and I was running in the points zone. I had a good pace and I know we could have brought home a good result. What happened is unfortunate, but the most important thing now is that we as a team solve this problem for the future so that we don’t miss the opportunities we have. We will investigate what the problem is, in detail – and we will make sure we come back stronger.”

Charles Leclerc, NC: Leclerc says bankruptcy in Baku “hurt” and vents: “It can’t happen anymore”

Carlos Sainz, NC: Sainz sees Ferrari’s F1 2022 moment even worse than reliability: “Difficult and frustrating”

