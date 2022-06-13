Chelsea meddles in ‘fight’ over Gabriel Jesus, who will stay in the Premier League even if he leaves City

Could leave Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus would be in the sights of Premier League giants for next season

The future of Brazilian Gabriel Jesus should not be in the Manchester City. At least that’s what the journalist guarantees. Fabrizio Romanoa specialist in the transfer market, who confirmed this Saturday (11) that the striker will not remain in Pep Guardiola’s team and will move to another English team.

Gabriel Jesus even had his name linked to the Real Madrid last week. According to the Spanish press, he was offered to the merengue club and was well evaluated by coach Carlo Ancelotti, but the deal did not progress. This was because the athlete wanted to continue in English football.

who emerges as favorite to take the player is Arsenal. About a month ago, his manager, Marcelo Pettinati, confirmed conversations with the Gunners, but reiterated that six other teams have an interest in Jesus.

“We had conversations with the Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus, we like the project. It is a possibility that we are discussing. There are six more clubs interested in Gabriel, let’s see”, he commented in an interview with Romano.

Another club that appears strongly in the negotiation is Chelsea, which, according to the newspaper Evening Standardawaits the closing of the purchase of the club by the group led by Todd Boehly to start its moves in the transfer market.

The trend is that with the arrival of Haaland and Julián Álvarez, from River Plate, the striker loses space with coach Pep Guardiola. In the latest edition of Premier League, there were 28 games, eight goals and eight assists. Since arriving in England in 2016, he has taken the field 236 times and scored 95 goals, as well as 46 assists.

Possible profit for Palmeiras

It is worth remembering that, if Gabriel Jesus is negotiated, the palm trees, the athlete’s training club, will be entitled to a percentage of the value. Verdão retained ownership of 5% of the player’s economic rights after the transaction that sealed the striker’s move to Manchester City.