Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl are great rivals in a film based on real events on Netflix

Rush – On the Edge of Emotion is a 2013 biographical drama film starring Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Bruhl which is well hidden in the catalog of Netflix and is perfect for those who like movies that tell about real stories.

In the film, in the 1970s, the sexy and glamorous world of Formula 1 is mobilized mainly by the rivalry between the drivers Niki Lauda (Daniel Bruhl) and James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth).

They had very distinct characteristics: while Lauda was methodical and brilliant, Hunt adopted a more laid-back style, typical of a playboy.

The dispute between the two reached its peak in 1976, when both took several risks inside the cockpit so that they could become the Formula 1 world champion.

In addition to Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Bruhlthe list still has Olivia Wilde and Alexandra Maria Lara.

Rush – On the Edge of Emotion is available at Netflix.

Watch the trailer:

