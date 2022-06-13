Cinemaço: Globo shows the film ‘Conspiracy Theory’ this Sunday (05/06/2022)

THE Globe will show another big hit from theaters over the weekend. Closing the night of Sunday (5), the movie theater displays theory of Conspiracylaunched in 1997, which airs from 1:35 am, after Sunday Major.

The feature film is directed by filmmaker Richard Donner. The cast includes famous actors Mel Gibson, Patrick Stewart, Julia Roberts and Cylk Cozart.

Film synopsis and trailer

Jerry Fletcher is a taxi driver who criticizes the government and always talks about the existence of a conspiracy involving high levels. He loves Alice Sutton, a woman who works for the government but who Jerry believes in.

When he makes a fuss at the Justice Department to talk to Alice, no one pays attention to his theories, which involve aliens and murder. However, he writes something in his journal that someone believes, as they decide to kill him anyway.

Watch the trailer for Conspiracy Theory:

More film on Globo

The next day, there’s more film on Globo. THE Afternoon session from Monday (6) airs A story that happenswhich will be shown from 3:30 pm, right after the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa.

The feature film is directed by filmmaker Adam Shankman. The cast includes Adam Sandler, Keri Russell, Guy Pearce, Russell Brand, Richard Griffiths and Teresa Palmer.

Skeeter Bronson’s life is turned upside down when the bedtime stories he tells his nephews begin to come true. He tries to take advantage of the phenomenon, but it’s the children’s improvisation that makes it all a mess.