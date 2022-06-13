Come to Brazil? Spanish newspaper reports that two Brazilian giants want Suarez

Luis Suarez is one of the leading names in world football that is available in the market. The 35-year-old forward did not renew his contract with Atlético de Madrid and left the colchonero club after two seasons. With the opening of the transfer window approaching, the Uruguayan becomes speculated in several clubs.

A report from the Spanish newspaper Sport World highlighted that 11 clubs have their eyes on Luis Suárez. Of these, two are Brazilian: Botafogo and Corinthians.

The publication does not provide details on a possible proposal. It only informs that the clubs are keeping an eye on the striker. Botafogo’s owner, John Textor, has already admitted that he can bring a big name in world football in this period of the club’s resumption.

already the Corinthians needs a striker. Since the beginning of 2022, Timão has been looking for a striker. With Jô’s dismissal, the need increases even more.

Other clubs interested in Suarez

According to the newspaper Sport World, nine other clubs are eyeing Luís Suárez. They are: Ajax, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Fiorentina, Atalanta, Galatasaray, River Plate, Nacional-URU and Emelec.