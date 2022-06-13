Commentator detonates Turco Mohamed’s work at Atltico: ‘Terrible’

“Excludes the State. Just put the numbers of the

Considering different tournaments, Atltico has played 15 games, six wins, seven draws and two defeats against clubs that compete in Serie A do Brasileiro. In total, in points, the use of 25 out of 45 possible, that is, 55.5%.

Atltico coach Turco Mohamed's reactions during the press conference in Mineiro after the draw with Santos – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press

Defense

Last season, Galo conceded just 34 goals in the championship, being the least leaked defense of the competition. In 2022, in the 11th round, the alvinegra team has already suffered 14. Among the teams that are in the G6 of Serie A, the sixth place, Atltico, the worst in the aspect.

“A guy (Cuca) came who fixed the defense. Everson went to the national team, Allan was considered on a possible list. What happens now? The crowd asks for Nathan Silva to leave, says that Allan is not playing anything , that Jair is a statue on the field. Over time, Arana’s place in the national team will start to be compromised due to the low defensive football of Atltico. Who’s fault? The players? No! The players are the same. to win it. The culprit has a name: Antonio Mohamed”, criticized Fael Lima.

In the last three rounds, the Rooster did not win. Tie with leader Palmeiras, away from home. Then, a hard defeat for Fluminense, by 5 to 3 (again to take five goals in a game after 11 years). On Saturday (11), there was a tie with Santos, when they had an extra player for almost the entire second half.

Atltico returns to the field this Wednesday (15). Galo will visit Cear, in Castelo, at 7 pm, and seek rehabilitation in the Brazilian Championship. The alvinegro is in sixth position, with five points less than the leader Palmeiras.