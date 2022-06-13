Commentators praise Cruzeiro fans in Rio and Pezzolano’s work

photo: Staff Images Cruzeiro fans in large numbers at Maracan Cruzeiro fans and the work of coach Paulo Pezzolano were praised by commentators Zinho and Lugano, after the 1-0 defeat to Vasco, this Sunday (12), at Maracan, by Serie B. ESPN, they highlighted the good phase of Raposa, who leads the Second Division, with 28 points.

Photos of Cruzeiro fans at Maracan in the game against Vasco Photos of Cruzeiro fans at Maracan in this Sunday’s match (12), against Vasco, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images / Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans at Maracan in this Sunday’s match (12), against Vasco, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images / Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans at Maracan in this Sunday’s match (12), against Vasco, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images / Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans at Maracan in this Sunday’s match (12), against Vasco, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images / Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans at Maracan in this Sunday’s match (12), against Vasco, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images / Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans at Maracan in this Sunday’s match (12), against Vasco, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images / Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans at Maracan in this Sunday’s match (12), against Vasco, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images / Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans at Maracan in this Sunday’s match (12), against Vasco, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images / Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans at Maracan in this Sunday’s match (12), against Vasco, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans at Maracan in this Sunday’s match (12), against Vasco, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans at Maracan in the game with Vasco for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans at Maracan in the game with Vasco for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans at Maracan in the game with Vasco for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Photos of Cruzeiro fans at Maracan in the game with Vasco for Serie B – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro

“I would like to highlight the Cruzeiro supporters, who were present with 4,000 fans. At the end of the game, they also recognized Cruzeiro’s effort, the team’s dedication and leadership. Pezzolano,” Zinho said.

Lugano also praised the 39-year-old’s work. “I want to highlight the work at Cruzeiro of my compatriot Paulo Pezzolano, very young, younger than Nen, who is 40 years old, and is doing an incredible job, unknown in Brazil, a total hit by Paulo Andr, who is a football guy and he was right, it is working and I hope he continues on this path”, said Lugano.

Cruzeiro is three points ahead of Bahia, in second place, with 25 points. Vasco is third, with 24. Sport (18 points) and Grmio (17) will play this Monday, at Arena Pernambuco, at the end of the 12th round of Serie B.