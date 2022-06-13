Corinthians live expectation for Fagner’s return after ten games | Corinthians

Fagner’s return is getting closer at Corinthians. In the last match, in the 2-0 victory over Juventude, there was the expectation that the side could play. But despite having trained normally, he was not listed. Now, the chances increase – Timão visit Athletico on Wednesday in Curitiba.

There are already ten games without the right-back. Among the main players, Fagner is the most out of the field with Vítor Pereira: he played in just nine of 25 games, totaling 618 minutes.

Without him, the coach of Timão adapted the team’s formation to play with three defenders, improvising wingers on the right, and also used Rafael Ramos, hired to be an option for the right side, and João Pedro, who soon lost space.

Already established at Corinthians a few seasons ago, Fagner has always been treated as indispensable. The year, however, has not been kind to the player. With two injuries, the side was out of 17 matches.

But the use of Timão with and without Fagner is not very different. With the side, there are 16 games, eight wins, four draws and four defeats (58.33% of use), with 23 goals scored and 12 conceded.

Without the side, there are 17 matches, eight wins, six draws and three defeats (58.52% of use), with 21 goals scored and 14 taken.

For the season’s sequel, Vítor Pereira has already talked about the importance of having the injured back. In addition to the side, the coach lives the expectation of the return of Maycon, who trained normally before the last round, but did not go to the game.

– If we have all (the players) inside, the quality is higher, we play with a higher quality. People forget a little that we crossed the desert and kept the water. And that’s it, we’re in the fight with all these difficulties – said the coach.

Corinthians performed again this Monday, in training in the morning. The club should publish an update on the medical department, which, at first, has: João Victor (sprained right ankle), Júnior Moraes (allergic condition), Maycon and Fagner (in recovery), Ruan Oliveira (transition), Luan ( unrelated) and Paulinho (out of season due to injury).

