Corinthians president reveals polls by Du Queiroz | Corinthians

Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves revealed this Monday, in an interview with ge that the club has been receiving polls by midfielder Du Queiroz.

The manager also cited the cases of defenders João Victor, in the sights of Porto and Benfica, and Raul Gustavo as targets of clubs abroad.

– There are searches, mainly for João Victor. I have already commented on him, on Portugal’s proposals. There is a lot of polling at Du Queiroz, at Raul, and that makes us happy. At the beginning of the year, we had few valued athletes, today we already see assets being more valued – said Duilio.

The Corinthians representative, however, guarantees: there are no plans to sell Du Queiroz.

– I put Du as an example because he is making great games and the demand is being great. But we have no intention of selling it now, it has a lot to evolve, and the appreciation is inevitable. We have no desire to sell it now. I can’t put a price. Everyone who asks, we answer that we will not negotiate.

According to Duilio, the club’s objective is to remain financially without sales. But he points out that it is a difficult task in the Brazilian market.

– The intention is not to sell anyone, of course, as long as we succeed in the financial part. Last year, we managed not to make sales, even because the proposals were not good, and we brought in the money with new revenues. This year, we are looking to have the same success, but we know that clubs in Brazil rarely close their accounts without sales.

