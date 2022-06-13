Cranky Aaron, Diego Alves ‘best goalkeeper’ and more; Rafinha places Flamengo players among career highlights – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Red-black athletes are remembered for the right side

Flamengo has an extremely qualified squad, and Rafinha, now in São Paulo, was part of the squad between 2019 and 2020. The right-back, therefore, when asked about the main highlights in his career, as the funniest athlete, the most ‘boring’, the best goalkeeper, among others, put Fla’s former teammates.

Rodinei, obviously, appeared as the funniest Rafinha met throughout her career: “There’s a lot, man, there’s a lot of funny faces, my God. Here in Brazil, man… I think Rodinei beats everybody, old man. Rotated I think it is. There’s no way, Rodinei is very funny. He is awesome“, he said in an interview with Spectacular sport.

Willian Arão, in turn, emerged as the most ‘annoying‘: “Aaron is Aaron. Aaron is very grumpy, my God, Aaron is the grumpy player I’ve ever played in my life. Aaron was terrible, our lady, Aaron was terrible“. When asked about the best goalkeeper, Rafinha pointed to Manuel Neuer, from Bayern Munich (ALE), but put Diego Alves as the second.

— I played with some beasts, I played with some beasts there… But, Manuel Neuer, Manuel Neuer and then Diego Alves. Manuel Neuer phenomenon, best of all -, said the right side, who played in 46 games and gave six assists with the Mais Querido shirt.

Speculated in Flamengo, Arturo Vidal also appeared among Rafinha’s career highlights as the athlete whocome here‘, whether it’s game time or training time: “I took a period there at Bayern, there was a lot of pain there, there were two purebred dogs. There was Vidal and there was also Dante, Dante got sick. Dante at Bayern was our sheriff. Dante and Vidal, these two got sore in training. Vidal bit more, Vidal was everywhere. Vidal was the one who pinched the most“.

Arturo Vidal, important to mention, is about to terminate his contract with Inter Milan (ITA) – the contract lasts until June 2023, but both parties want to end it immediately. After that, the midfielder will intensify the negotiation with Flamengo and, probably, will fulfill the dream of playing with the red-black shirt. The expectation is that by July the negotiations will end, and the Chilean will arrive in Rio de Janeiro. There are, however, competitors, but the athlete gives priority to Mengão.