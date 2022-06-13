Cryptocurrency meltdown picks up pace as Celsius collapses; bitcoin at $23k By Investing.com







By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — Bitcoin is down more than 10% and alternative currencies (known as altcoins) followed the trend of the biggest cryptocurrency on the market after a major cryptocurrency lender said it would pause withdrawals over the weekend.

At 8:48 am, it was trading at the lowest of the last 24 hours, down 14.03% to US$ 23,630, the lowest since December 2020, while falling 18.66% and , and falling respectively 13.56%, 19.25 % and 18.98%.

Celsius had said on Sunday that it would pause “all withdrawals, swaps and transfers between accounts”, citing “extreme market conditions”, without specifying further.

Celsius founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky vigorously denied it just 24 hours before the network was having trouble fulfilling ransom demands.

“Do you even know a person who has a Celsius withdrawal problem?” Mashinsky said via Twitter in response to another user’s mention of retail investors having trouble withdrawing their assets from Celsius.

He accused the user of spreading “FUD and disinformation”. FUD is the acronym with the initial letters of Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt in English, and it is mostly used as a pejorative term against anyone expressing skepticism about cryptocurrencies.

Celsius did not give any time frame for resuming its services. saying that: “There is a lot of work ahead as we consider several options, this process will take time and there may be delays”.

Celsius itself lost a further 50% in early Monday trading and lost nearly 95% of its value since late March, most of that after the collapse of the Terra-Luna system sowed doubts about the sustainability of the networks built. around the promises of high short-term staking rewards.

Celsius’ business model is built to provide customers with high returns for their cryptocurrency deposits, which are loaned to other cryptocurrency companies. The model has run into trouble with US regulators who view these loans as unregistered securities. At least four states had issued cease-and-desist letters for Celsius by last September, according to Decrypt.co. Meanwhile, a similar threat from the Securities and Exchanges Commission was enough to stop Coinbase (NASDAQ:) (SA:) from proceeding with a similar offer.

Cryptocurrencies in general have come under sustained pressure in recent weeks as the pace of monetary policy tightening around the world has increased, making it more expensive to fund cryptocurrency investments with traditional fiat currency. That became even more of an issue on Friday when the for May rate again beat expectations, leading to speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise its key by 75 basis points this week instead of the 50 previously expected.