Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Drops More Than 10% And Loses $25K; Ethereum drops 17%, crypto market loses $130 billion

After a few weeks of sustaining the $30,000 level, Bitcoin (BTC) falls sharply this Monday (13), losing the $25,000 level, pulling the entire cryptocurrency market together, with assets such as Ethereum. (ETH) dipping below $1,300.

The downward movement of more than 10% of major digital currencies comes amid weakness in the macroeconomic environment and systemic risk of the crypto market.

In the last 24 hours, the crypto market as a whole has lost more than $130 billion in market value, with all of the world’s top 100 digital currencies trading down this morning, with some exceeding 20% ​​in losses.

Bitcoin has fallen for nearly twelve consecutive weeks, going from nearly $49k in March 2022 to less than $25k. The cryptocurrency even showed signs that it had bottomed out in mid-May, but worrying inflation data from the United States released last week ended up weighing on the market again.

The consumer price index (CPI), the most monitored benchmark for inflation, rose 8.6% in May from a year earlier, beating expectations it would fall to 8.2% from 8.3% in April. .

That data contributed to a drop in Asian markets on Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down nearly 3.5%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 is down 3.01%, while India’s Sensex is down 2.44%. That also weighs on US index futures, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both down nearly 3%.

According to the price charts, Bitcoin had strong support at the $29K mark, but the dip below that level now means the cryptocurrency could drop to its 2017 high of nearly $20K.

Readings for the Relative Strength Index (RSI) – a tool used by traders to calculate the magnitude of an asset’s price movement – ​​have dropped below 30, suggesting a reversal may be on the way as short-term buyers react to technical data.

Since 2020, the correlation of the cryptocurrency market with traditional exchanges has increased, mainly with technology stocks traded in New York, impacted in turn by the decisions of monetary authorities such as the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB).

“We expect major central banks to continue quickly and methodically removing accommodations through quantitative tightening and raising interest rates through 2023,” First Republic Bank said in a report.

“Markets will also remain very fragile, as demonstrated by the stronger-than-expected negative reaction to inflation,” added First Republic. “We expect this fragility to continue to shake the markets.”

For cryptocurrencies, says DiPasquale, the way forward is uncertain at best. “Last week we mentioned that the probability of a collapse was higher despite BTC showing signs of support,” he said.

“This collapse is currently in play, and we will be looking for potential new lows and reactions to them as we assess market sentiment. The inflation numbers definitely do not bode well for the markets”, he concludes.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 23,889.77 -13.17% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,217.44 -17.08% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 221.78 -13.76% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.4427 -14.09% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.3101 -11.30%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours nexus (nexus) US$ 0.7672 -24.83% Curve DAO Token (CRV) US$ 0.6806 -23.07% Fantom (FTM) US$ 0.206 -22.49% Stepn (GMT) US$ 0.5673 -21.88% Maker (MKR) US$ 751.57 -20.92%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed on the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 24.50 -2.06% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 35.40 +1.13% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 24.67 -5.11% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 21.22 -1.80% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 21.50 -6.31% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 9.20 -1.39% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 6.18 -3.73% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 3.66 -4.43%

See the main crypto market news for this Monday (13):

Celsius Crypto Lending Service Paralyzes Withdrawals

Crypto lending service Celsius on Monday announced a standstill on withdrawals, citing “extreme market conditions”.

The company announced that it would also pause its exchange and transfer products, according to a post on its blog. She did not provide a timetable for resuming withdrawals.

“We are working with a singular focus: protecting and preserving assets to fulfill our obligations to clients. Our ultimate goal is to stabilize liquidity and restore withdrawals, exchanges and transfers between accounts as quickly as possible. There is a lot of work ahead as we consider several options, this process will take time and there may be delays,” Celsius said.

