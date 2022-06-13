DC Boss Humiliated Amber Heard, Aquaman’s Mera In Trial

Last month, during the trial of the case Amber Heard x Johnny Deppthe president of DC Films, Walter Hamadatestified against the actress and criticized the performance of the interpreter of the mere in Aquaman.

Hamada was called to give his testimony at the trial after Amber’s defense said that the actress suffered reprisals from the Warner Bros. in Aquaman 2having had his role reduced several times in the film.

The star’s lawyers claim that Amber’s career has been hampered due to her conflicts with Depp, whom she accuses of assault and sexual abuse.

However, Hamada denied that Amber Heard was fired from her contract with Warner and that the actress’ role was reduced in the wake of Aquaman 2 for some specific reason or for something involving Depp’s name.

“No. Again from the early stages of script development, the film [Aquaman 2] it was built around the character of Arthur and the character of Orm,” explained Hamada. “Arthur being Jason Momoa. Orm being Patrick Wilson. So they were always the two protagonists of the film.”

The DC boss in theaters also said that the lack of chemistry Jason MomoaO Aquamanand Amber the Mera in Aquaman almost got the actress replaced in Aquaman 2.

“I think editorially they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie, but there was a concern that it took a lot of effort for us to continue and it would be better to reframe, find someone who had a better, more natural chemistry with Jason Momoa and move forward in that way. ”, testified Hamada.

Although the WB exec claims that in the final cut of Aquaman, Momoa and Heard demonstrate chemistry together, Hamada says that this was only possible thanks to immense post-production work.

“At the end of the day, I think if you watch the movie, they seem to have great chemistry, but I just know that throughout post-production it took a lot of effort to get there. Sometimes it’s really easy, you just put the characters on screen together and they work, and sometimes it’s harder.”

Confronting by an Amber lawyer, Walter Hamada explained better how the chemistry of the main couple of Aquaman and Aquaman 2.

“A good editor and a good filmmaker can pick the right tapes, they can pick the right moments and put the scenes together, again the soundtrack is great, the music in a scene makes a big difference, you can make a happy scene look sadder or sad scene feels happier, it’s just the magic of post-production, editing, sound, sound design, music, etc.” said Hamada.

The legal dispute between Depp and Heard ended up convicting both of them for defamation. However, the DC star ended up taking the worst, since in addition to having to pay a much larger amount to his ex (US$ 10 million against US$ 2 million), he had his reports of a victim of domestic violence considered false.

Despite having already filmed all of his scenes in Aquaman 2it remains to be seen whether Amber Heard will be in the final cut of the sequel, which opens on March 17, 2023 in American theaters.

