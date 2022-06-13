Dell Notebook: Discover 6 Models for Productivity or Gaming | Which one to buy?

Dell offers a large catalog of notebooks in Brazil. The company’s models may please users who are looking for a laptop for productivity for the home office or even for gaming. The cheapest option on the list is the Dell G15, a gaming notebook that features an Intel Core i5 processor and a 15.6-inch Full HD screen for prices starting at R$5,951.

The Dell XPS-9300-A10S features a 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM for prices starting at R$7,811. Another alternative is the Dell Alienware m15 R6, which has a dedicated graphics card and a screen with a refresh rate of 165 Hz for about R$ 11,759. Here are six Dell laptops for sale in 2022.

Dell Notebook: list includes 6 models for prices ranging from R$5,951 to R$11,759 — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo

The Dell G15 is a notebook focused on the gamer audience. The model features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, Windows 11 and an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor. The datasheet still has a 512 GB SSD and 8 GB RAM memory, which can be expanded up to 32 GB. In addition, it has a thermal design that optimizes component cooling and battery life, as well as an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

Rated an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, the notebook received the highest rating in 65% of its reviews. It stands out for its touchpad sensitivity and camera quality. The model is found for values ​​that start from R$ 5,951.

Pros: designed for the best gaming performance

designed for the best gaming performance Cons: high price

Dell G15 is a notebook focused on the gaming public that features GeForce RTX 3050, Nvidia's graphics card — Photo: Disclosure / Dell

The Dell Inspiron i13-i1100-A20S is focused on the public looking for mobility for their machine. It weighs just over 1 kg and has a 13.3-inch Full HD+ screen with anti-glare and thin edges. The specifications also include a 512 GB SSD and 8 GB RAM without expandability. The product can be found for values ​​starting from R$ 5,951.

The laptop stands out by delivering Windows 11 and 11th generation Intel EVO Core i7 processor. In addition, it brings up to 40% greater efficiency in response time, structure built in aluminum and battery with an average duration of more than 10 hours. The model also has the ExpressCharge system, which minimizes the time connected to the wall and recharges up to 80% of the battery in 60 minutes. Rated an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, consumers highlight the notebook’s style and value for money.

Pros: tough and mobility focused

tough and mobility focused Cons: no possibility of expansion of RAM memory

Dell Inspiron i13-i1100-A20S can be ideal for those who transport their laptop to different locations — Photo: Handout/Dell

The Dell Inspiron i13-5301-A30S is a lightweight, ultra-portable notebook. It is a good alternative for the consumer who does not demand much from the machine, but needs an option that facilitates physical displacement without affecting performance. The model is equipped with Windows 10, offering an upgrade to the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system. It is sold for figures from R$ 6,230.

The datasheet also features a 13.3-inch Full HD display, an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor and a 512 GB SSD, but it is important to note that its 8 GB RAM is soldered, and therefore does not allow for expansion. Rated an average rating of 3.7 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, the model received the highest rating in 47% of its reviews. However, some buyers complained that the product is overheating.

Pros: light and compact

light and compact Cons: there is no possibility to expand RAM memory

Dell Inspiron i13-5301-A30S is a lightweight, ultra-portable notebook — Photo: Handout/Dell

The Dell XPS-9300-A10S is yet another compact model. The notebook features 512GB SSD storage and 8GB soldered RAM memory. It also has a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, a 13.4-inch Full HD screen, a larger touchpad and keyboard set, a very high quality webcam and a fingerprint reader integrated into the on and off button of the device.

The product has a structure produced in aluminum, leaving the design clean. The laptop is sold for around R$7,811. Rated with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, the device received the maximum score in 81% of their reviews and stands out for its style and value for money.

Pros: promises to provide more comfort in daily use

promises to provide more comfort in daily use Cons: delivers basic configurations for a higher value notebook

Dell XPS-9300-A10S has an Intel Core i5 processor and 8 GB of RAM — Photo: Disclosure / Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is suitable for anyone looking for a powerful notebook with a high quality image. The model has a 13.4-inch screen with aluminum edges and 4K Ultra HD+ quality. As for the hardware, the model has 1 TB of SSD storage, 16 GB soldered RAM memory, Windows 11 and an 11th generation Intel EVO Core i7 processor.

Rated an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, the laptop received the highest rating in 81% of its reviews. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 9,799 to buy the product.

Pros: Advanced hardware and lightweight structure

Advanced hardware and lightweight structure Cons: high price

Dell XPS 13 promises high quality images — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo

The Dell Alienware m15 R6 is a notebook focused on the gamer audience. Specifications include Intel Core i7 processor, dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM memory expandable up to 32GB. The model has its main differential in the 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate, which should guarantee a clear image and fluid animations. This option is found for R$ 11,759.

In addition, the use of RGB lights on the keyboard and in the external areas of the video game should improve the ambiance and make the game more immersive. Rated an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, the laptop received the highest rating in 81% of its reviews.

Pros: good hardware configuration

good hardware configuration Cons: high price

Alienware m15 R6 is indicated for the gamer audience — Photo: Disclosure / Dell

