Did someone borrow your cell phone? See how to hide photos and files

Have you ever felt uncomfortable when someone asked to borrow your cell phone? Know that it is possible to change some settings so that no one has access to your data, thus increasing your privacy.

Some Android models, for example, have “guest mode” or “guest mode”. The feature hides photos, videos, files, apps and important data when someone else is using your smartphone. Once activated, the function lets the person browse the internet, make calls and other activities, but without accessing their private information. The option is only available from Android 5.0 (Lollipop).

On iOS, there is no option to create a guest profile, but there is a guided mode, which limits the use of the iOS device to a single app and allows you to control which features are available. It is useful for letting a child use your iPhone, for example, just for a little game and not surfing the internet unsupervised.

on android

Go to Settings (or Settings) on your Android. Tap Users and Accounts. On the next screen, tap Users. Choose the “Guest” user.

Image: Reproduction

In addition, you can also add a new user. That way, you can create different settings for different people. Just follow the same steps mentioned above and, in item 4, instead of choosing guest, tap on “Add user”.

Just a warning: these steps may change depending on the Android version, or the interface used by each manufacturer (Samsung, LG, Motorola, etc.). If in doubt, check your device’s user manual.

on iPhone

Image: Reproduction

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Guided Access (located further down the screen). Turn on guided access Tap Code Settings > Set Guided Passcode. It asks you to create a six-digit numeric password. Enter an access code. Then enter it again. Here, you can also enable Face ID or Touch ID as a way to log out of guided access. You will always need to enter this code (or use biometrics) to grant access to the chosen app. To start a guided access session, open the app you want and press the side button three times (iPhones with a physical button, you need to press it three times). On the open app screen, the “Guided Access” option will be displayed within the “Accessibility Shortcuts” highlight. If you want parts of the screen to stop responding to touch, use a finger to circle those areas. You can move or resize the circle or tap the X to remove it. Then tap Start.

Image: Reproduction

To disable features or set a time limit, triple-press the home or side button and tap Options. If you don’t see these options, triple-press the Home or side button again and enter the passcode.

At options “disableable” are the Sleep/Wake, Volume, Motion, Keyboards, Ringtone, Dictionary Lookup, and Timeout buttons. Activate the options you want to turn off and tap OK.

To end a guided access session, triple-press the Home or side button, enter the guided access code, and tap Exit. You can also double-click the Home or side button if you’ve turned on Touch ID or Face ID for guided access.