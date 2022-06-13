Director Blames Star Wars And Marvel For Tron 3 Not Happening

Looks like we have two culprits for Tron 3 not to happen! According to Joseph Kosinski, director of the sequel, who had total weight for the film not to have a sequel was Marvel and Star Wars.

In an interview with Vulture, Kosinski made your opinion a little clear so that throne 3 didn’t have the ok given by Disney to be produced. He says that when he made the first movie, Tron: The Legacy, the House of Mickey hadn’t bought Marvel yet. Check out:

In 2015, Disney was already different. When I made Tron:O Legacy, they hadn’t bought Marvel. They hadn’t bought Star Wars. Tron was the best fantasy and sci-fi move they had.

It does not stop there. Joseph Kosinski still mocked the decision of the disney regarding the lack of interest in throne 3. The director says it was very “wise” of the disney invest money in more well-known properties, not the strange art student who had his paint-smeared fingers in the corner of the room – which would be, in this case, tron.

throne 3 would be called Tron: Ascension, if it had hit theaters. The feature would show a different premise than what the public has seen in other features. That is, instead of people going to the game, it would be the game that would come to the real world.

Launched in 2010, Tron: The Legacy it was for Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde and Michael Sheen.