Director Brings Disappointing Update on Suicide Squad 2

Suicide Squad director James Gunn has confirmed that he’s even discussed the possibility of a sequel, but it’s not his priority.

At this point, the idea is to continue developing spin-off series, especially after Peacemaker has become such a hit on HBO Max.

‎”Yes, we’ve talked about this before, but the truth is, I have so many hours a day to work on stuff. I had so much fun working on TV… I think that’s what I’m going to do for the next year of my life.”

told the The Playlist (via ComicBook).

Gunn is still deciding what his next feature film will be. There’s a good chance it’s something completely different, outside of the comic book adaptations.‎

‎”I’m thinking about what the next movie will be, but it could be something completely different. I’m excited about Mike De Luca coming (at Warner Bros. Discovery). He’s been a friend for many, many years.”‎

The Suicide Squad is available in the national catalog of HBO Max.

Welcome to Hell – also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the US. Where the worst supervillains are kept and where they’ll do anything to get out – even joining the super-secret, super-dark Task Force X.

Today’s do or die task? Gather a collection of villains including Bloodsport, Peacekeeper, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s crazy favorite, Harley Quinn. Then, arm them heavily and throw them (literally) on the remote island of Corto Maltese, filled with enemies.

Regarding the original feature, the cast brings the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

In the case of the newcomers, we have Idris Elba as Bloodthirsty, John Cena as Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion like TDK, Alice Braga like Solsoria, Michael Rooker like Savant, Sean Gunn like Weasel, Storm Reid like Tyla, Daniela Melchior like Rathunter II, David Dastmalchian like Ball and Sylvester Stallone like King Shark.