Documentary series announced by Netflix

THE Netflix announced at Geeked Week the documentary series Arcane: Bridging the Rift, which goes behind the scenes of one of the most acclaimed animations in recent years. Watch the trailer above.

Read the synopsis: Christian Linke, co-creator of Arcane, talks about the creative process for the series and the partnership with animation studio Fortiche.

The five-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries of Arcane, coming to Riot Games’ YouTube channel in August 4, 2022.

The production’s original voice cast includes Hailee Steinfeld (Archer hawk), Ella Purnell (army of the dead), Katie Leung (Harry Potter), Harry Lloyd (game of Thrones), Kevin Alejandro (arrow) and JB Blanc (Better Call Saul).

the first season of Arcane is now available on Netflix.

