Don’t do this or you could cancel your Nubank, C6, Inter and others card

Data presented by serasa show that about 70% of Brazilians have more than one credit card linked to their CPF. The result shows that the search for the service has already become a habit for many people. But did you know that there are situations that can lead to the cancellation of a card unexpectedly?

Read more: What is the best credit card for negative people who need to get out of the financial struggle?

And this is quite common even in digital bank credit cards, the so-called fintechs. As an example, we can mention Nubank, C6 Bank, Inter, Credicard and others. Find out more about some of the reasons that can make you lose your card or have it blocked in the middle of 2022.

What can lead to canceling your credit card?

Contrary to what people imagine, canceling a credit card doesn’t just happen in case of default or late payment of the bill. These are not even the most common reasons for the practice.

Most of the time, a credit card is canceled due to lack of customer or bank account inactivity. If the user does not make deposits, transfers, pay slips or make purchases with the card for more than 12 months, for example, there is a chance that the service will stop working.

Another very common reason, but which generates the cancellation of a card, is when fraud is suspected. This usually occurs in purchases with a much higher value than usual or if it was made in another state. In this case, the bank may contact the holder to verify that he is in control of the transaction.

Finally, it is also common to cancel the card in case of non-compliance with the terms of use of the tool. In this sense, each bank has its own rules, and it is essential to pay attention to the regulations and usage guidelines to avoid major headaches.