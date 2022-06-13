Dorival ‘beats his chest’, medallion should be barred and coach prepares 3 changes in Flamengo team

Flamengo has a very important game this Wednesday (13), when they will face cuiabáfur Brazilian championship. Rubro-Negro comes from three consecutive defeats in the national tournament and is already very close to the relegation zone. This has left the fans very distressed, as Mengão is used to fighting for titles and not staying at the bottom of the table.

For the confrontation against Cuiabá, Dorival Júnior must change the team. Filipe Luíswho is not doing well this season and was very bad against Internacional, should lose his spot to Ayrton Lucas. Arrascaeta returns from the selection and is also guaranteed a spot on the team. Thus, Thiago Maia and Andreas would be removed in midfield for the entry of the Uruguayan and João Gomes.

Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Rodrigo Caio and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Arão, ER, Arrascaeta, BH and Gabigol.

From the game against Internacional, Flamengo should enter the field against Cuiabá with three novelties: Ayrton Lucas, João Gomes and Arrascaeta. The hammer will be beaten in the last training session at Ninho do Urubu before arriving at Maracanã. Winning this game is considered mandatory.

Once again, the fans must fill the stadium to support, but they don’t want to see a team with “a different face”. Stronger, more technical and knowing what to do with the ball. Flamengo hasn’t lost three consecutive games since 2015. This greatly irritates the fan.