Drew Barrymore celebrates 40 years of “ET” with behind-the-scenes photos







Photo: Instagram/Drew Barrymore/Modern Popcorn

Actress Drew Barrymore celebrated the anniversary of “ET – The Extra-Terrestrial” by posting several behind-the-scenes photos of the production on her Instagram over the weekend. The commercial release of the film in the US turned 40 years old on Saturday (11/6).

Released in 1982, “ET” was the second film role for the actress, who previously had also made two telefilms, but is always remembered as the work that projected her, at just seven years old. The success was so great that in his next film, “Flames of Vengeance” (1984), Drew Barrymore was already credited as the protagonist.

Now 47 years old, the star opened her photo album, revealing several relaxed records with director Steven Spielberg and his co-star, Henry Thomas, interpreter of his brother and who at the time was also a child, with ten years.

“Happy 40th birthday,” she celebrated.

Fans of the artist and the film filled the post with praise. “Legendary”, “You’ve been my idol since then”, “This movie was special to a lot of people”, they said, among many other comments.





