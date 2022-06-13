Eduardo, Mateus Moraes and Ricardo Amadeu position themselves after a fight with Atlético-CE players | victory

Players Eduardo and Mateus Moraes, and assistant coach Ricardo Amadeu, from Vitória, used social media to take a stand on the fight with Atlético-CE athletes during the 1-1 draw between the teams, last Saturday night, in a match played at the Presidente Vargas Stadium, in Fortaleza.

Expelled because of aggression described in the summary of the match as “punch in the face” and “kick in the belly”, the three red-blacks were fined by the board this Sunday morning.

During the afternoon, the trio used social media to apologize to the fan.

Eduardo, pointed out by the referee as the pivot of the general riot when he exchanged punches with Yan, from Atlético-CE, regretted acting “in the heat of the moment and with hot blood”.

– I publicly apologize for my attitude in yesterday’s game against Atlético Cearense. I know that nothing justifies violence and that I could have acted in a totally different way. I know that nothing I say here will erase what happened. In the heat of the moment, I didn’t think and acted hot-blooded. So I can only apologize for my attitude. The institution, its history, commission, the fans who have always supported me, the commission and athletes from the other club: sorry. I promise that I will continue to rethink my attitudes and evolve after this mistake. Thank you for staying by my side! – published the midfielder.

According to the summary, Eduardo “hit his opponent with punches in the face”. Ricardo Amadeu and Mateus Moraes were identified as responsible for “applying kicks to the belly” in an athlete who was on the ground. The two also apologized via social media.

“Looking at it calmly, I am deeply sorry”, published Mateus Moraes.

– I would like to apologize to everyone for the episode that happened in yesterday’s game, against Atlético Cearense. Attitudes that I am not proud of and which I have never had before, nor will I have again. Life is a school, we are constantly learning. While I cannot go back on what has already happened, I can learn from my mistakes. Once again, I apologize to the ECVitória institution, which deserves total respect, to the fans who believe in my work, to my family who know my true principles, to my teammates and the player involved in the confusion – added the defender.

Assistant coach Ricardo Amadeu followed the same line as the red-black athletes and acknowledged the error in a note published for the fans.

“There is no greater frustration than realizing that it is impossible to go back and have acted differently”, published Ricardo Amadeu.

– I come to the public to apologize and recognize my mistake in what happened last Saturday, in our game against Atlético Cearense. After the disagreement on the field, which turned into a mess, in the heat of the moment I let myself go and acted in a way that I’m not proud of. I did not fulfill my role and I had an unhappy attitude. I reiterate my regret. My behavior was always to be inspired by great professionals who went through my trajectory, but I failed in the episode in question, since my attitude at the time was not an example. So once again, I apologize to the athletes involved in the situation, the opposing team, my teammates and the entire EC Vitória institution and fans, who have always been by my side at all times, as well as the football fans – completed the assistant coach.

Because they were mentioned in the match summary, in addition to complying with the automatic suspension, the three can get a bigger hook for the confusion.

Vitória’s board decided to fine Eduardo, Mateus Moraes and assistant coach Ricardo Amadeu. This Sunday morning, the club issued a note in which it repudiates the attitude of the players. Also according to the statement, those involved were notified of the punishment still in Fortaleza.

– Actions devoid of sportsmanship do not represent the training thought of professionals and people who work in the institution – brings an excerpt from the red-black statement.

In the final minutes of the game, Eduardo and Yan Costa were sent off and fought on the way out. The move unleashed more confusion and a show of warnings for both sides. In all, the match had 21 cards, six of which were red.. In the summary of the match, referee Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim described the confusion.

– I inform you that in the 47th minute of the second half, after sending off two athletes, one from the Clube Atlético Cearense football team and the other from the Esporte Clube Vitória team, when both left the field of play, they found themselves at the entrance of the tunnel leading to the access to the locker rooms and started a fight between the two, causing a general riot between the reserve athletes and technical committees – recorded the match referee.

Vitória returns to the field next Sunday, when they will face Botafogo-SP, in Barradão, at 17:00 (Brasília time). The draw against Atlético made the team reach 11 points and climb to 11th place, still outside the G-8.

Check out the full press release from Victoria:

“The board of Sport Club Victory decided to fine the assistant coach Ricardo Amadeu and the athletes Mateus Moraes and Eduardo who got into trouble during the match against Atlético Cearense, Saturday night, in Fortaleza. The three were sent off by the referee.

Actions devoid of sportsmanship do not represent the training thought of professionals and people who work in the institution.