Even with competition from Olympique and Fenerbahçe, Botafogo dreams of Marcelo – Prisma

Very worthy tributes to Marcelo.

and fair.

After 15 years at Real Madrid, the Brazilian left-back said goodbye to the Spanish club.

Having participated in the teams that won 25 titles for the European giant.

He cried, thanked.

But I didn’t want to talk about the future.

At 34 years old, Real Madrid has not fulfilled its dream of renewal for another year.





Millionaire, the player warned that he does not want to retire.

In today’s final interview he was very reticent.

But on Friday, he blurted out two simple sentences.

But with the power to kill any possibility of Botafogo, which sounded the player to be its great leader in the restructuring architected by Luís Castro, with the money of billionaire John Textor, ‘owner’ of 90% of the shares of the carioca club.

The fact that Marcelo claims to be ‘botafoguense’ does not weigh now for the player.

Much less the possibility of returning to Fluminense, where he left for Real Madrid in 2007.

The phrases that Marcelo couldn’t contain himself and let slip are these.





“I want to play in the Champions League. I think I can.”

The Brazilian has polls of clubs in the Middle East. From Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

But Jorge Jesus’ Fenerbahçe and Jorge Sampaoli’s Olympique de Marseille offer this possibility.

To play in the last Champions League as a starter.

Not from the bench, as was the case in this season’s victory at Real Madrid.

Smart, lively, Marcelo has yet to respond to the Turkish club.

Not to French.

He announced that he will take a 15-day vacation.

After all, the European season in clubs is one of rest.

Jorge Jesus’ team is being reformulated.

The analysis of reinforcements even goes through Bruno Henrique, from Flamengo.

The hope of the Portuguese coach is to assemble a competitive team.

Olympique will maintain the base, but seek to strengthen.





Sampaoli has a lot of admiration for the Brazilian.

Even in the face of these rivals, Botafogo will try the player.

If there is a negative answer, the ‘no’ for this season could be the ‘yes’ for the middle of 2023, when Luís Castro hopes to have his ‘ideal Botafogo’ in his hands.

The only certainty regarding the player’s career and Brazil is one.

He guarantees that he will end his football journey here.

But he also refuses to reveal which club…



