Fabrizio Romano details Núñez deal with Liverpool

O Liverpool are about to officially announce the signing of Darwin Núñez, from Benfica. The 22-year-old Uruguayan striker is expected to join Jürgen Klopp’s squad next season. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the agreement between the parties is practically certain, leaving only bureaucratic issues.

And via Twitter, the reporter brought details about the hiring of Núnez by Liverpool. The agreement with Benfica provides for the payment of 80 million euros (R$420 million). The value could reach 100 million euros (R$525 million) in case the striker hits some goals with the Reds shirt.

The Uruguayan’s contract with Liverpool runs until the end of June 2028. According to Romano, the agreement between Núñez, Benfica and Liverpool was signed this Saturday, 11.

This Sunday, 12, the striker is in Spain. On Monday he goes to England for medical examinations. If you don’t have any problems, will be confirmed as Liverpool’s reinforcement for next season.

Darwin Núñez numbers

Revealed by Peñarol, from Uruguay, Darwim Núñez arrived in European football in 2019, contracted by Almería, from Spain. The following season he was bought by Benfica for 24 million euros. Now, the Portuguese club will receive four times the amount they paid to sign the striker. Last season, the forward scored 34 goals in 41 games.