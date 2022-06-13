Fan dies after confusion in Coritiba x Palmeiras when feeling sick

A 25-year-old Palmeiras fan died as a result of a blood glucose spike in the surroundings of Couto Pereira after the confusion between organized supporters in Coritiba and Palmeiras. O UOL Esporte contacted the Mobile Police Station for Football and Events (Demafe) of the Civil Police of Paraná, which informed that the death was due to diabetes.

The man was identified by the agency as Alan Henrique Araújo Domingues. According to Demafe, he had been drinking alcohol and felt sick during the riot. The man was rescued and then taken to Cajuru University Hospital.

We inform you that the Palmeiras fan died. Demafe went to the hospital and was confirmed by doctors that the fan died as a result of Diabetes. Several tests were carried out and no bodily injuries were found as a result of possible aggression. — DEMAFE (@DEMAFE_PC_PR) June 13, 2022

At the scene, CT scans and X-rays were carried out, which did not find injuries due to involvement in the fight. The fan, however, could not resist the blood glucose spike and died.

Confusion outside the stadium

According to the police, the confusion started after two of six buses of Palmeiras supporters missed the way to the stadium and ended up clashing with an organized group from Coritiba. Despite having happened outside Couto Pereira, the confrontation ended up paralyzing the duel for about five minutes.

That’s because the pepper spray used by the police to contain the fight ended up reaching the interior of the stadium. Due to the effects of the spray, several fans and players were affected and referee Leandro Vuaden temporarily stopped the match.

This video is circulating on social media, which shows members of Mancha Verde, an organized crowd of Palmeiras, going up Rua Armâncio Moro towards Rua Ubaldino do Amaral, where the headquarters of Império (organized by Coritiba) are located. No police at this point. pic.twitter.com/yFse1m9tyn — lucas kotovicz (@lucaskotovicz) June 12, 2022

Footage from the Premiere broadcast showed several children being pulled from the stands to be kept away from the effects of the gas. In addition, part of the stadium chanted “shame” because of the episode.

After the five-minute stoppage, the match valid for the 11th round of the Brazilian Championship was resumed. In the end, Palmeiras beat Coritiba 2-0, putting an end to a 25-year taboo, and reassumed the lead in the table.

At the post-game press conference, Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira lamented the confusion outside the stadium. “Feeling of sadness. For me, football is joy, it has to unite people, it cannot be a means of hatred. That’s not how it works. We need Corinthians, São Paulo, Flamengo. We need the best clubs”, said the Portuguese.

“Football is a show where people have to understand that there is victory, defeat and draw, there is no team that always wins or always loses”, he continued. “I am deeply sorry because football has to be a spectacle, everyone has to come safely, otherwise we will lose fans”, concluded the coach.

Through social networks, Coritiba issued an official note about the confusion in the vicinity of Couto Pereira. The club expressed “total disapproval” and regretted “the facts that occurred and the growing escalation of violence between organized fans in several cities across the country”, stressing that it “guaranteed the safety of all fans” inside the stadium.