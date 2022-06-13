Fargo already has protagonists for season 5

Two years after the fourth season, FX begins preparing new episodes of “Fargo”. The leading trio includes Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Officially announced in February of this year, the fifth season of FX’s “Fargo” has already found the main faces of the new cast. Set in 2019, the series will revolve around two questions: when is an abduction not an abduction, and if the wife he has is not his wife?

Without any other details released, “Fargo” is now known to have the leading trio in Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (“The Hateful Eight”). No information was shared about their characters other than their name; Hamm will be Roy, Temple will be Dot and Leigh will be Lorraine.

Premiered in 2014, “Fargo” has stood out among critics. It has garnered more than 50 Emmy Award nominations and won six awards, including a miniseries for the first season in 2014. With a different story and cast each season, it has already featured Chris Rock, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst, among others.

An MGM Television production with the FX Productions, “Fargo” is a series created by Noah Hawley. Hawley is a director and executive producer, along with brothers Joel and Ethan Coen (the writers and directors of the film that spawned the series).

VIDEO | FARGO ALREADY HAS 4 SEASONS

So far, what’s your favorite season of the series?