Felipe Augusto is divided between base and professional and plays two days in a row for Corinthians

This Sunday, Corinthians Sub-20 won the Ecus 2-0, for Paulistão in the category. On Saturday, Timão’s professional team beat Juventude by the same score, for the Brazilian Championship. These two matches had, in addition to the score in common, the presence of striker Felipe Augusto.

In Vítor Pereira’s team, Felipe was taken advantage of at the end of the second stage. The coach chose the boy to enter the field in place of Willian, being the last change of the match. Thus, the 18-year-old was on the field in the last minute of normal time, and in the four that were added.

Already for Danilo’s team, he entered as a starter. Timãozinho went to Suzano to face Ecus and the striker, who carries the number 9 on his back for the U-20, played until the middle of the second half, when he was replaced by Arthur Sousa, author of one of the goals. In that same game, Wesley was on the field, who was also listed for Saturday’s game, but did not play.

To work on these two fronts in Corinthians football, Felipe has shared his training days with the professional, at CT Joaquim Grava, being constantly called up by coach Vítor Pereira, and with the Under-20 delegation. It is worth remembering that the striker’s debut took place in 2021, in Paulistão.

The duel against Juventude was not Felipe’s only one for the professional in 2022. He also received an opportunity against Atlético-GO. For the U-20, the striker has more games this season: there are nine matches played, six wins, one draw and two defeats.

Thus, the youngster can be selected for the next game of the main team, which takes place on Wednesday, against Athletico, at 21:30, or for the next commitment of the U-20, also on Wednesday, but at 15:00. As the professional’s duel is in Curitiba, it will not be possible for Felipe to split for both games.

