Fenerbahçe accepts to pay R$ 15 million and closes with a Brazilian midfielder, informs journalist

While looking for great Brazilian talent, Jorge Jesus’ Fenerbahçe, eyeing Gabigol, Willian, Bruno Henrique and more, have closed their first signing for the European football season. the sock Lincoln23 years old, who was in Santa Clara, from Portugal, is the first reinforcement of the Jorge Jesus Era.

Lincoln is the offspring of Grêmio and is a request from Jorge Jesus. With stints in Brazil’s youth teams, the young player has played in Portugal since 2019, when he left Brazil to sign with Santa Clara, a modest local club.

A few years later, he is leaving Portugal to play in Turkey. Fenerbahçe accepted Jorge Jesus’ request and closed with the Brazilian for around R$15 million (3 million euros). The contract signed with the player will run until July 2026.

“Lincoln is Jorge Jesus’ first reinforcement at Fenerbahce. Turkish club agreed to pay 3 M€ to Santa Clara for the Brazilian, who will sign a contract valid for four seasons (until June 2026). Ex-Grêmio was also in FC Porto’s sights “publishes Bruno Andrade.

Fenerbahce on the market

While closing with its first reinforcement, the Turkish club keeps an eye on the market in search of more players to improve Mister’s squad. The main target is Brazilian football, and Marcelo, from Real Madrid, remains the big dream.