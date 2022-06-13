Find out which movie is from today’s Afternoon Session, 06/14/2022

THE TV Globo displays on Afternoon session this Tuesday (14) the film A proof of love. Released in 2017, the feature film stars Abigail Breslin, Sofia Vassilieva and Cameron Diaz and is directed by Nick Cassavetes. The distribution is by PlayArte Cinema.

Anna Fitzgerald was conceived to help save her sick sister. In her short life, she has undergone several surgeries in an attempt to cure her. But now Anna takes her parents to court as she wants to be emancipated.

The Afternoon Session airs from Monday to Friday, starting at 3:30 pm, right after the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa.

