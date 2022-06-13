Fiocruz identifies the most transmissible subvariants of Ômicron

Photo: Disclosure / NIAID





The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) identified, through genomic analysis, the replacement of the BA.1 lineage of covid-19 by the BA.2 lineage in the samples analyzed between May 20 and June 2. Both are subvariants of Ômicron. In addition, Fiocruz identified, in the period, an increase in detection between the months of May and June of the BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 strains, which have genomic characteristics that can lead to greater viral transmissibility.

The data is computed weekly on the Technology Platforms Network with data from the EpiCoV Platform of the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (Gisaid), an international platform for sharing genomic data on influenza viruses and Sars-CoV-2.

The Fiocruz Genomic Network update shows the genomic characterization of seven RT-PCR confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza co-infection and 69 cases of reinfection, 48 of which were associated with Ômicron reinfection.

The BA.1 variant was responsible for the outbreak of covid in the country that occurred between December 2021 and January 2022. BA.2 has gained space not only in Brazil but in other countries. The BA.4 and BA.5 strains appear to spread even faster than earlier Omicron mutations.

The Fiocruz Genomic Network has already produced and sent to state surveillance and laboratories a total of 709 reports, which contained 45,657 genomes. The work is carried out by the Laboratory of Respiratory Viruses and Measles of the Instituto Oswaldo Cruz (IOC/Fiocruz), in Rio de Janeiro, and the laboratories that are part of the Fiocruz Genomic Network in seven other states: Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Minas Gerais, Piauí, Paraná and Pernambuco. These eight monitoring centers serve the 26 states and the Federal District.

To date, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized ten variants of priority monitoring, classified into four categories: variants of concern (VOC), variants of concern (VOI), variants under monitoring (VUM), and variant strains of concern. under monitoring (VOC-LUM). Only the Ômicron and Delta VOCs are in circulation.

Source: Brazil Agency