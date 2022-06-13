Former Amazon CEO paid more than R$40,000 to kill his wife







Juan Carlos Garcia, Former CEO of Amazon Mexico, Accused of Ordering to Kill His Wife Photo: Playback/Twitter/@AnatoliaIntel

Juan Carlos Garcia, former CEO of Amazon in Mexico, was accused of having his wife killed in 2019. He would have paid the amount of US$ 9,000, approximately R$ 44,800, to two hired assassins. The information was given during the testimony of one of the criminals in a court in the Mexican capital.

According to one of the assassins, Garcia would have offered US$2,500 (R$ 12,700) to kill his wife, Abril Pérez Sagaón, before the hearing of a lawsuit she filed against him. The woman reportedly filed for divorce after accusing the former CEO of attempted murder and beating her with a baseball bat in January 2019 while she was sleeping. Garcia was arrested, but released when a judge downgraded the charge of attempted murder to domestic violence.

Abril was in Mexico City for the hearing when she was shot to death by a criminal on a motorcycle. The woman was inside a car with her two children and her lawyer. Juan Carlos Garcia is a fugitive and is already on the Interpol list, distributed in 190 countries. Even in freedom, his trial began this Monday, 13.

According to information from the Mexican newspaper ‘La Jornada’, Garcia fled Mexico on foot and entered the United States through a checkpoint on the border between Tijuana and San Diego. From there, he would have sent a letter to the mayor of the Mexican capital claiming his innocence.