Fukuyama shows that left and right seek censorship – 06/13/2022 – João Pereira Coutinho

All professions have their private jokes. Among political scientists, “Francis Fukuyama” and “the end of history” is one of them. Whenever one puts these two sentences together, there is always intelligent laughter and the fatal sentence: “History ended with the fall of the Berlin Wall and then came 9/11.” The laughter increases in volume.

I am unsuspecting: several times I participated in the debauchery. But between us, the parody is based on a misconception: Fukuyama did not say that history ended with the end of the Cold War. He only declared that the liberal-democratic model was superior to the rest. And it’s not?

I don’t discuss abstractions. I discuss migrations. Liberal democracies have their competitors—in Cuba, Russia, Turkey, China. But I don’t see many people wanting to emigrate there.

On the contrary: desire is the opposite. Run away from there and come here. Is a part of humanity seriously wrong?

Listening to our left and right extremists, there is nothing of value in these parts. Liberalism is a fraud: it generates inequality, moral relativism and only masks relations of submission and power, in which elites dominate the people (right version) or in which reactionary people are a brake on progress (left version). Time to abandon ship?

A little calm, advises the wronged Francis Fukuyama in his most recent book: “Liberalism and its Discontents”. It’s one of Fukuyama’s best books.

Let’s start with the basics: liberalism is a political doctrine that emerged in the second half of the 17th century with the worthy ambition to limit the power of governments and protect the rights of individuals.

But, before being a doctrine, it is also a discovery: individuals are not defined by the group to which they belong, but by the autonomy they are capable of making their choices and living their lives.

It is a noble thought, not always respected throughout history, but which has been carried out, with great difficulty, in the defense of tolerance in the face of diversity, in the protection of the market economy and in the fight for equal rights for all.

It so happens that, in the last half century, both the right and the left have radicalized the very notion of autonomy — and, with that, they have disfigured the virtues of liberalism.

For Fukuyama, the neoliberal right put the market above any other social value, while demonizing the role of the state.

That fanaticism paid for itself with inequality, massive unemployment in the West’s traditional industries — and, of course, destructive financial crises that opened the door to the populisms of the moment.

The identity left has also given itself over to a new interpretation of “identity politics”. Originally, the idea was to complete liberalism by integrating marginalized groups into the same social contract. The struggle for civil rights in the United States is one of the best examples.

But the radicalization of the concept of autonomy by a part of the left had two effects that were only apparently contradictory, writes the author: on the one hand, it led individuals to seek their authentic being, free from social ties; on the other hand, it led these same individuals to conclude that the bonds were stronger than the essence promised and never found.

The universalist dimension of liberalism, in which we are all equal in rights and duties, gave way to a new tribalization of society, in which groups, and no longer individuals, reject the very assumptions of the liberal model.

That’s how we are, says Fukuyama. The right and left reject liberalism for its alleged economic and social pathologies without understanding that the greatest pathology of all is the drastic way liberalism has been applied.

This conceptual confusion generates its monsters: among the right, a nationalism that seems imported from the 19th century, as if it were possible to go back in time and restore a moral, ethnic or religious uniformity.

Among the left, the same reactionary attitude that seeks to imprison individuals in static, essentialist and pre-modern identities.

In both cases, the same censorious and paranoid instincts. Who saves us from this asylum? Reading Fukuyama is a saving principle: the diagnosis of the problem already contains the outline of a therapy. Which is to say: defending liberal democracies means not throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Liberalism is not to be confused with the abuses that have been committed in its name.