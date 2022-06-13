Gabriel is surprised with the post of captain of Inter and cites the strength of the group as a differential in victory | International

Gabriel was chosen by Mano Menezes to bear the captain’s armband and lead the team on the field in 3-1 victory over Flamengo, on Saturday night, in Beira-Rio. The steering wheel admits that he was taken by surprise with the decision and praised the delivery and quality of the cast.

Without Edenilson, suspended, and with Taison on the bench, the captain’s belt would naturally fall into the hands of Rodrigo Dourado. But that’s not what happened. For Mano, it would be “an unnecessary weight” to give shirt 13 the armband in view of the unstable relationship with the Colorado fan.

The chosen one was Gabriel. Publicly praised by the coach, the midfielder received the captain’s sash for the first time since joining Inter. On the field, he guided the team and assumed the leading role that is required of a leadership. In the second half, he passed the armband to Taison, when shirt 7 entered the field.

– Very happy. I was taken by surprise. I was always prepared. But like I said, the captain’s belt is a symbol. Great players and idols used this track. The important thing is that the group played a great game and the banner is one more symbol, a recognition of all – said the steering wheel.

The strength of the group was exalted in the colorado locker room after the triumph. Technical commission and players highlighted the maturity of the squad. The reserves have had decisive participation in Inter’s last games.

The changes promoted by Mano in the final stage against Flamengo cooled the strong pressure from the opponent and allowed the team to create opportunities and expand the score. Pedro Henrique, Alemão, Johnny, Taison and Moledo joined throughout the match, maintained the level of performance and helped sustain the victory.

– On a day-to-day basis, in training, in the understanding of the scheme that we are going to play in each match. There are games that we are going to score with a low block and others we are going to press further on. This maturity of evolution is showing and the team is assimilating it very well. This makes our work in the field easier. Everyone is coming in very well, not just the 11 who start. The strength of the group made the difference – praised Gabriel

Inter is off this Sunday. The re-performance is scheduled for Monday morning at the CT of Parque Gigante. The next match will be against Goiás, on Wednesday, at 8:30 pm, at Serrinha stadium, in Goiânia.

